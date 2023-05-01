Roger Federer enjoyed the company of his good friend Trevor Noah during his on-going trip to New York.

The former World No. 1 has landed in the American city to fulfill his duties as one of the co-chairs of fashion’s biggest event – the MET Gala, which is scheduled for Monday, May 1. The Swiss maestro reached the American city a few days prior to the event and partook in touristy activities.

In a video recently posted on his social media, he can be seen enjoying a rainy day in New York’s Time Square alongside his friend – comedian and former television host Trevor Noah. The 20-time Grand Slam champion and Noah recently featured together in an advertisement promoting Swiss Tourism.

During their day out, Roger Federer and Trevor Noah also clicked pictures in front of a billboard displaying their latest commercial.

“A little slice of home,” the Swiss wrote on his Instagram.

Apart from his outing with the South African, the former tennis player also recently paid a visit to the Cary Leeds Tennis Center, where he interacted with young hopefuls and offered them some valuable advice.

Roger Federer gears up to co-chair the 2023 MET Gala

The former tennis player with Anna Wintour in 2007

Roger Federer is now gearing up for his most significant fashion gig yet – of being the MET Gala co-chair. On Monday, May 1, the tennis legend ecstatically reminded his fans and followers about the date and the fast-approaching event. Suited up, he disclosed that he will be stopping by the venue – the Metropolitan Museum of Art - to look over the preparations for the big night.

Roger Federer previously attended the gala in 2017, where he donned a dapper Gucci look. The details of his main ensemble for 2023 are kept hush-hush. However, in tune with this year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” the 20-time Grand Slam winner is expected to honor the late Karl Lagerfeld, who was one of fashion’s biggest icons and the former creative director of Chanel and Fendi, as well as his eponymous brand.

Apart from the former Swiss player, British singer Dua Lipa, Spanish actress Penelope Cruz, and British screenwriter and actress Michaela Coel will be present as the MET Gala’s co-chairs. Anna Wintour, one of Federer's closest friends, is the permanent chairwoman of the event.

Two other tennis players have previously been selected for co-chair duties at the glamorous fundraising gala organized by the Costume Institute. In 2019, Serena Williams was one of the celebrities picked for the job, while Naomi Osaka accepted the invitation in 2021.

