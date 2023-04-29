Roger Federer recently landed in New York ahead of his biggest fashion gig yet, at the 2023 Met Gala. But the sporting legend has refused to stray away from his prime passion – tennis.

On Saturday, April 29, videos of the 41-year-old spending time with young tennis hopefuls at the Cary Leeds Tennis Center in Bronx, New York, surfaced on the internet. The Swiss maestro was flanked by cameras.

Apart from interacting and coaching, the 20-time Grand Slam champion was also seen hitting practice balls with a junior. After the 'dream come true' session with the 'greatest of all time', the ecstatic youngster took to social media to share the sweet moments from their meeting.

One of them thanked the Swiss legend for imparting wisdom and knowledge, and declared the former World No. 1 to be his 'forever idol'.

“Thank you @rogerfederer for taking the time to visit us. I will never forget this memorable experience and thank you for sharing all your wisdom and knowledge with me. Learning from you was a joy, and it was a pleasure to be in the presence of the greatest of all time. This was a dream come true for me. You are and will forever be my idol,” the young tennis hopeful wrote.

Roger Federer is one of the co-chairs at the upcoming 2023 Met Gala, alongside Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, Dua Lipa, and longtime friend and the event’s chairperson Anna Wintour.

The fashion world’s biggest event is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 1. The theme of this year's edition will revolve around one of the industry’s greatest fashion designers – the late Karl Lagerfeld.

"We will be celebrating Roger Federer's achievements in an appropriate Wimbledon way" - AELTC chairman Ian Hewitt

Federer at Wimbledon 2022

Roger Federer bid farewell to competitive tennis in September 2022 at his brainchild event – the Laver Cup.

However, in a recent press conference, the All England Club chairman Ian Hewitt discussed the governing body’s plan for a special celebration of Federer’s career.

Hewitt also said that the Swiss legend, who holds the record for the most Wimbledon men's singles titles - eight, has been a frequent visitor at the SW19 even after his retirement.

"He is obviously a very great champion. We have a very close association. I am delighted to say that he has been making a visit here and as a member, is very welcome at any time," Hewitt told the press.

"And yes, we will be celebrating his achievements in an appropriate Wimbledon way in due course, more to follow," he added.

