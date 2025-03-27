Serena Williams' $150 million-worth husband Alexis Ohanian drops 2-word reaction to Bill Ripken's Ghibli-style picture

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently shared a two-word reaction to former baseball professional Bill Ripken's Ghibli-style picture. The Ghibli-style picture trend has taken over the internet, with even some of the biggest personalities participating in it.

OpenAI recently added a new update to ChatGPT, which helped it create AI-generated images that looked like they were straight out of Studio Ghibli classics such as Spirited Away, My Neighbour Totoro, Howl's Moving Castle, and others. Seeing many people enjoy the trend, Ohanian also decided to hop on it, albeit not with a picture of himself.

Serena Williams' $150 million-worth husband husband (according to Celebrity Net Worth) shared a Ghibli-style picture of former MLB infielder Bill Ripken on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a two-word reaction to the result generated by ChatGPT.

"So close!!"

To those unversed, Ripken played in the MLB from 1987-1998, during which he played for the Baltimore Orioles, Texas Rangers, Cleveland Indians, and Detroit Tigers. Speaking on why he didn't go for another attempt at making a Ghibli-style image, the Reddit co-founder wrote:

"I didn't have the heart to ask it for another try," he wrote.

Ohanian also used these new AI tools to create images of his other favorite athletes like Gabby Thomas and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former liked the image so much that she even changed it to her profile picture on X.

Alexis Ohanian also once quizzed Chat GPT about himself and was delighted with the result.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was delighted with ChatGPT's response to his question about himself

Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently quizzed ChatGPT to answer who it thought was the person asking it the question.

"Based on all my questions -who do you think I am?"

ChatGPT presented a very detailed analysis which featured his various business ventures, his love for his wife and two daughters, Olympia and Adira, and his sharp eye for picking up opportunities.

It correctly came to the conclusion that the one asking questions was Ohanian and also highlighted some of the things that describe him.

"You're Alexis Ohanian- venture capitalist, sports team owner, brand builder, and dad, with a love for family, fitness, nostalgia, and the occasional philosophical deep dive."

Aleix Ohanian was impressed with the answer. He attached the screenshot of ChatGPT's response and wrote:

"Nice job ChatGPT....," he tweeted.

Serena Williams' husband also once questioned AI to list down his weaknesses and the response made him feel as if he was read 'like a book'.

