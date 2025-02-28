Serena Williams' ex-coach in awe of Steph Curry after $240M-worth Warriors superstar's electrifying 56-point performance vs Orlando Magic

Serena Williams’ former coach Rick Macci was in awe of Stephen Curry’s display on Thursday night, where he delivered a breathtaking 56-point performance against the Orlando Magic. In that points tally, Curry hit his signature 12 three-pointers, including a jaw-dropping half-court shot on the sound of the end buzzer.

His electrifying display not only secured a 121-115 victory for the Golden State Warriors but also left fans, analysts, and fellow athletes in complete disbelief of his unparalleled shooting prowess.

The $240 million-worth Steph Curry (as per Celebrity Networth) once again proved why he is regarded as a generational talent, courtesy of his ability to hit three-pointers at will. His skills were even on display in America’s gold medal triumph at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Curry single-handedly clutched the game against France in the finals, where he scored 24 points, all of which came through three-pointers.

Meanwhile, Curry’s latest magic performance against Orlando prompted renowned tennis coach Rick Macci to take his admiration for the basketball legend to X (formerly known as Twitter). He wrote couplets for his performance:

“Alcaraz has all the SHOTS that make you Hurry. But the best SHOT ever is a goat named Stephen Curry.”

Not able to sustain his emotions in one couplet, he posted another in the span of 14 minutes, writing:

“Many athletes with a great stroke. But last night was no joke. Eye-popping performance for the Folk. A hoops court for all to soak. The best Stroke in any sport just Spoke.”

The 70-year-old coach drew comparisons with Carlos Alcaraz, underscoring that Curry’s greatness transcends all sports. At the age of 36, he clocked his fourth-highest scoring game of his career and tied with the second-most successful three-pointers. The game also marked the Warriors’ fifth consecutive win, and the team is currently positioned seventh in the Western Conference points table.

Serena Williams’ ex-coach gives tribute to the magical touch of Stephen Curry by writing a couplet for him

Rick Macci - Source: Getty

In honour of Stephen Curry’s breathtaking display of skills on the court, Rick Macci constructed a short couplet for him, which he posted through his X handle. He wrote:

“His crossover happens in a Flurry. He is never in a Hurry. He leaves your eyes Blurry. He is the best shooter by any Jury. The magical velvet touch by Mr. Steph Curry. @StephenCurry30.”

Yesterday’s performance completely left all the viewers in shock, which was portrayed by Macci’s posts on X, because that is something only Curry can produce.

Macci's comments reflect the sentiments of sports fans and analysts around the globe. Night after night, Curry continues to expand the boundaries of basketball and do the unimaginable. His incomparable three-pointers, his impact on a generation of players, and his ability to deliver in the clutch moments are simply breathtaking. All of this has solidified Stephen Curry as one of the most decorated athletes of his era.

