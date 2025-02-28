Jimmy Butler shares his reaction on Steph Curry's 56-point explosion after aiding first 50-point performance by a teammate in his career

Since coming over from the Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler has breathed new life into the Golden State Warriors. In the early stages of this new chapter of his career, the star forward got to experience a first in the NBA.

Despite all the talented players Butler has played alongside in his career, he's never had a teammate erupt for 50 points in a game. That all changed on Thursday night in just his eighth game with the Warriors.

Facing off against the Orlando Magic, Golden State managed to keep their momentum rolling with a 121-115 victory. The driving force in this win for the Warriors was the play of Steph Curry. Along with connecting on 12 three-pointers, the two-time MVP ended the night with a game-high 56 points.

After this performance, Jimmy Butler told reporters this was the first time he's had a teammate go for 50 in the NBA. Upon having it fact-checked, the All-Star forward gave a modest reaction to it being true.

“In a weird way, isn’t it kind of expected by now?” Butler said.

Since arriving in Golden State, Butler has helped out Curry in a big way. Even on nights like Thursday where his numbers don't jump off the page (5 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists), he still provides a boost. His presence alone draws attention from the defense, making life easier for Curry and allowing him to have big scoring nights like this.

Jimmy Butler touches on how Steph Curry's play motivates the Golden State Warriors

Across most of his stops in the NBA, Jimmy Butler has had to be "the guy" for his team. Now with the Golden State Warriors, that isn't the case. Albeit in the later stages of their careers, Butler is flanked by an all-time great who is still more than capable of playing at a high level.

Performances like the one Curry had Thursday are why the Warriors went out and got Butler. They feel he can still keep the team competitive, and wanted to bring in an impactful running mate to put alongside him. Given how they've looked in their first handful of games together, the partnership seems to be working out well.

While speaking with the media postgame, Butler dove more into his thoughts on Curry's 56-point eruption against the Magic. He feels when the two-time MVP gets going like that, it motivates them to play harder on the defensive end.

“It makes everyone want to be great on the defensive side," Butler said. "So we can get him the ball back and watch him do something incredible.”

With this win, the Warriors are now 7-1 in the early stages of the Jimmy Butler era in Golden State. The new duo has quickly started making noise around the league, as the team is now knocking on the door of a top-six seed in the Western Conference.

