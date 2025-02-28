"Mfs was really calling him washed" - NBA fans in awe of Steph Curry after Warriors star explodes for 56 on 12 3-pointers

Steph Curry delivered his highest-scoring performance in over a year, surpassing the 50-point mark for the first time since February 2024. He torched the Orlando Magic for 56 points in a 121-115 road victory on Thursday night.

Curry was on fire from deep, knocking down 12 of his 19 3-point attempts, outshooting the entire Magic squad, which made just 11 3s as a team.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were in awe of his vintage display, as Curry recorded his 14th career 50-point game, the fourth-highest scoring output of his career.

“Mfs was really calling him washed lmaoo,” one said.

“He’s trying to beat the washed allegations,” another said.

"12/19 from beyond the arc?! That's straight-up video game numbers. Steph is rewriting the record books, one impossible shot at a time," another added.

Steph Curry has seemingly found a new rhythm since the Jimmy Butler trade, averaging 28.8 points per game before tonight’s performance — up from 22.7 points per game before the trade.

“Most entertaining player in the nba,” one fan said.

“BEST PG IN THE NBA,” another added.

“Vintage Curry is back 👀🔥,” another commented.

Curry had four 50-point games in 2021, but since then, he has only reached that mark once per year.

With the win, the Warriors improved to 32-27, extending their winning streak to five games.

Jimmy Butler was held to just five points on 1-of-7 shooting but contributed seven assists and two blocks. Quinten Post added 18 points off the bench, while Draymond Green finished with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

For Orlando, Paolo Banchero exploded for 41 points, but it wasn’t enough to outshine Curry. Franz Wagner chipped in 27 points.

Steph Curry makes NBA history in masterclass vs Magic

Steph Curry may be approaching 37 years old, but he continues to make history.

According to Stat Mamba on X, he became the oldest player in NBA history to record multiple 20-point quarters in a season.

In the third quarter of tonight’s game, Curry dropped 22 points, outscoring the entire Magic team (21 points) in that frame. He did it after shooting 6-for-8, drilling four threes and six free throws.

He also broke a tie with LeBron James for the most 50-point games after turning 35.

