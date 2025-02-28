Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry reacts as Warriors star blitzes Magic with 56-point masterclass

Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry reacted to her husband’s amazing performance after the Golden State Warriors guard torched the Orlando Magic for 56 points Thursday night. The 36-year-old caught fire early in the third and put up 22 to outscore the Magic, who had 21.

This was followed by another flurry of threes to close out the game. Steph Curry ended the match with 56 points, four rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes of play. Following the game, Ayesha Curry took to Instagram to highlight her husband's performance.

“☺☺☺☺☺☺☺☺”, Ayesha Curry wrote, celebrating Steph Curry’s performance.

Steph Curry’s wife shared another post that sheds light on his multiple iconic performances on February 27. On the same date, the Chef dropped 54 points against the Knicks in 2013 and 46 points against OKC in 2016. Now, he has added 56 points against the Orlando Magic in 2025.

Steph Curry’s February 27 outburst earns him a special nod from the Warriors

Following Steph Curry’s brilliant showing against the Magic, the Warriors quickly acknowledged his history of outbursts on this day and referred to February 27 as 'Stephen Curry Day.'

Curry has given us some stellar performances on this date. In fact, the iconic double “bang” from Mike Breen came on this date after the 2x NBA MVP hit a ridiculous 3-pointer to put the Warriors above OKC in overtime back in 2016.

Following Thursday's game, Curry himself recognized his outlying performances on February 27, saying:

“I need to channel February 27th energy all the time."

After this win, the Warriors are now seventh in the Western Conference with a record of 32-27. Their recent success coincides with their acquisition of Jimmy Butler, who has also been solid for the team through his first eight games.

Butler is off to a solid start with Golden State, averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Moreover, Butler’s intensity and IQ on defense have also helped the Warriors improve on that end of the floor. At the time of writing, the Dubs are 7-1 since trading for the 35-year-old.

Furthermore, Butler is one of the few players in the NBA who is known for elevating his performance in the playoffs. With Steph Curry playing at such a high level and Jimmy Butler elevating the performance of key bench players, the Warriors look poised to make a strong playoff push this season.

