Serena Williams’ ex- coach Rennae Stubbs lashes out at $90,000,000-worth Draymond Green for 'playing dirty' in Warriors' win over Rockets

Rennae Stubbs, Serena Williams’ former coach, has lashed out at Draymond Green and criticized him for “playing dirty” during the Golden State Warriors’ 103-89 win over the Houston Rockets in the ongoing NBA season. Green finished the game with 16 points to his name as the Warriors climbed to seventh in the Western Conference standings.

Stubbs is a former World No. 1 doubles star and has won six Grand Slams in her decorated career. She won four Grand Slams in women’s doubles and two more in mixed doubles. The Australian then switched into a coaching role after her playing days and went on to coach some of the top players, including Serena Williams, Samantha Stosur, Karolina Pliskova and Eugenie Bouchard. Notably, Stubbs coached Williams during her last Grand Slam in 2022.

Stubbs, who is also a television pundit and analyst, offers her opinions on politics and sports, and on this occasion, she lashed out at Green, who has a net worth of $90,000,000 [as per Celebrity Net Worth] for his apparent rough play in the match against the Rockets.

Taking to X [formerly Twitter], Rennae Stubbs wrote:

“I’m sure Draymond is a good guy and his teammates love him and the man plays defensive for certain but man, he bitches so much and he plays dirty. I’ve never seen a dude try and kick other dudes or smack other dudes more than that dude! Come at my golden state fans! 😂”

Stubbs also frequently comments on tennis and recently spoke about Novak Djokovic’s tough few weeks and highlighted his early loss at the Madrid Open to an alarming increase in his rate of unforced errors.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs took a playful jibe at LeBron James and Lakers after NBA Playoffs elimination

Rennae Stubbs and Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open. Source: Getty

Rennae Stubbs took a cheeky dig at the Los Angeles Lakers after they were knocked out of the playoffs last week by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers have one of the strongest rosters in the NBA this season, with the likes of LeBron James and Luka Doncic in their squad.

Stubbs trolled them by rekindling the GOAT debate and took to X [formerly Twitter] to say:

"This is why Jordan will always be the 🐐"

Stubbs doesn't hold back from voicing her opinions and is also among the harshest critics of US President Donald Trump. Stubbs also runs her podcast called The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.

