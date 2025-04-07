Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rick Macci hails Jessica Pegula after Charleston Open triumph

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci praised Jessica Pegula after she bagged her second title of the season at the Charleston Open. The 31-year-old American's consistency on the WTA Tour has helped her achieve a career-high ranking of World No. 3 again.

Pegula has played impressive tennis this season, amassing 25 wins in 31 matches. She has reached four finals and won two titles. Most recently, she defeated Sofia Kenin in the final of the WTA 500 event in Charleston, the first WTA clay court event of the season. Macci shared his views on Pegula via X.

"Not how you start it is how you finish. Pegula age 31. A career is long winding road with changing conditions. The Buffalo Believer the games most prolific Achiever. Most wins. Four finals. Two titles. Number three on the Planet and her mind is rock solid as Granite. @JPegula [Jessica Pegula]," Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rick Macci wrote.

Pegula delivered a stellar performance at the 2025 Credit One Charleston Open, capturing the title with a string of hard-fought victories. She opened her campaign with a dominant 6-0, 6-3 win over Iryna Shymanovich, followed by a convincing 6-3, 6-2 win against Ajla Tomljanovic.

In the quarterfinals, Pegula defeated defending champion Danielle Collins 1-6, 6-3, 6-0 before moving past Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinal by registering a 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 win. She sealed the title with a composed 6-3, 7-5 win over Kenin.

The World number 3 even received congratulatory messages from several other tennis stars, including Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, and Jennifer Brady.

Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rick Macci backs Jessica Pegula to win a Grand Slam title in 2025

Jessica Pegula at the Credit One Charleston Open - Source: Getty

Jessica Pegula began her 2025 season with a runner-up finish to Madison Keys in Adelaide. She reached only the third round at the Australian Open before putting up ordinary performances in the Middle East.

Upon her return to the USA, she regained her form as she won the ATX Open in Texas and finished as a runner-up in the Miami Open to Aryna Sabalenka.

After her quarterfinal win over Emma Raducanu at the Miami Open, Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci made a bold prediction.

"Pegula has always been one of the best pure ball strikers on tour not to win a Slam. She can beat anybody anytime anywhere. One of the most rock solid players off both wings. The Buffalo Blaster could grab a SLAM this year," Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rick Macci on X.

As of now, Pegula's best performance at a Major is a runner-up finish at the 2024 US Open. After a strong start to her clay court season, Pegula will be hoping to build on it as she plays at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart next.

