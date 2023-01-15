Serena Williams had a hilarious reaction to her husband, entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, getting excited and animated while playing a video game. Williams joked that she feels like she married "that kid" at school.

Ohanian was quite engrossed in the game and let out a huge sigh at one stage while visibly speaking to another player online, catching his wife's attention.

"I totally married "that kid" at school," Serena Williams wrote on Instagram Stories, sharing the video.

While Ohanian was probably disappointed at something that happened in the video game he was playing, he was certainly disappointed a few days ago when he learned that a magazine used Serena Williams' photo instead of Venus Williams along with the news of the latter withdrawing from the 2023 Australian Open.

Andy Roddick was the first to notice the error and shared the same on social media, giving a sarcastic reaction.

"Who's gonna tell them its not Venus?" Roddick wrote on Twitter.

Ohanian reacted to the error, using an angry-eyed emoji to show his disappointment.

Ohanian, who is often in the news world of business, recently declared that he has no interest in becoming the CEO of Twitter in the event that Elon Musk steps down from his position.

"I have no interest whatsoever. There's probably someone in the leadership at Twitter today who's the right person for the job that we just don't know because they are not a celebrity," Ohanian said on a CNBC program recently.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian thrilled to receive special gift featuring their daughter

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia during the 2022 US Open.

Alexis Ohanian was recently gifted a figurine for a now-famous moment featuring himself and daughter Olympia, which took place during Williams' 2022 US Open campaign. During one of Williams' matches at the tournament, Ohanian was celebrating while sporting a t-shirt featuring an animated Olympia, and the t-shirt as well as the moment itself went viral on social media.

One of his business partners recently gifted Ohanian a figurine of that special moment and he was thrilled to receive it.

"This is amazing. Thank you @cristina_laki I know exactly where I'm putting this in my office," Ohanian wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Williams herself has been spending a lot of time with her family and in growing her business venture since bidding farewell to tennis at the US Open. After initially hinting on a few occasions that she could make a comeback to the tour, it now seems that Williams has well and truly "evolved" away from pro tennis.

