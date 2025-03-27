Serena WIlliams' husband Alexis Ohanian cracks her up in lighthearted moment as the couple pose together during night out

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared a heartfelt moment as the couple attended the Robinhood NYC event. Williams and Ohanian have been married since 2017, a year after they welcomed their first child, Olympia.

Ohanian, the Reddit co-founder and businessman, was always on the sidelines when Williams racked up win after win with her tennis prowess. The 23-time Grand Slam title winner retired in 2022 but continues to get her husband's support in every aspect of life.

The two attended an event (unspecified) in glammed-up looks and enjoyed a light-hearted couple's moment. As the tennis legend looked at the camera, thinking her husband was clicking a picture, her husband cracked her up by saying it was a video.

"Don't worry it's a video. No worry it's a video on purpose"

Ohanian resorted to ChatGPT to answer some of his life and career-related questions. To his surprise, ChatGPT gave an accurate and personal reply, saying:

"You're family-oriented - wife, Serena, and your daughters, especially Olympia, are central to your life. You prioritize experiences and traditions, like dinner at 6 PM with your family and fostering curiosity in Olympia."

The tech mogul shares a great bond with her elder daughter Olympia, introducing her to VR Gaming, taking her to sporting events, and teaching her to make pancakes.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian bonded over superhero movies on their first date

Serena Williams and Ohanian at the Leagues Cup 2023: Cruz Azul v Inter Miami CF - (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian chanced upon each other in 2015 when they shared a table for breakfast at the Cavalieri Hotel in Rome. The former was there before taking the court for the French Open, and Ohanian visited the Italian capital for a business-related event.

They toured around Paris for the next few days and even went on their first date. Sharing the anecdote, Serena Williams revealed that Ohanian mentioning that superheroes captured her heart. She said, via 2024 ESPN+ docuseries In The Arena:

"During dinner he started talking about Iron Man and Marvel. That’s the way to my heart.”

Ohanian then added that Williams was accompanied by her assistant and agent Jill Smoller, who threw several questions at the Reddit co-founder in the first half of the date.

"They just bombarded me with questions—it was like two hours of interrogation. Do I have kids? Am I married?’ Nothing was off limits.”

Now married with two kids, the couple not only makes event appearances but also teams up to invest in different ventures like the Angel City FC soccer team.

