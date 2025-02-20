Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, daughters Olympia & Adira enjoy whirlwind weekend experience from NBA All-Star to TGL

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian enjoyed several activities over the past weekend and recently shared a photo dump featuring both his daughters Olympia and Adira. The Reddit co-founder attended the NBA All-Star Technology Summit and also watched his TGL franchise Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) play.

Taking to Threads, Ohanian shared a carousel of images showcasing how he spent his weekend. He showed off his WNBA hoodie which he wore to the 25th NBA All-Star Technology Summit in San Francisco.

The 41-year-old also added images of his daughter Adira enjoying a San Francisco sourdough. He had bought the delicacy a few days before and shared that his daughters were to have it for the first time. Later, with an image of Adira indulging in the delicacy, he shared an update that both his daughters enjoyed it.

"Looooong weekend photo dump — from NBA ALL STAR to TGL — I need a nap. And yes, I pulled up to NBA Tech Week with @playasociety 💪 " he wrote.

Moreover, there were images from LAGC's loss to Atlanta Drive at the SoFi Center in Florida. The match was attended by Ohanian, his wife Serena Williams, and their daughter Olympia.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian calls his daughters Olympia and Adira 'queens'

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Source: Getty

Ahead of the LAGC's TGL match against Atlanta Drive on Monday, Febraury 17, Serena Williams was spotted making her way to the stadium for the event. ESPN's official X account uploaded a video of the same, and captioned it:

"Los Angeles Golf Club co-owner Serena Williams is in the house for the @TGL match between @WeAreLAGC and @atlantadrivegc 🤩"

Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian couldn't help but correct ESPN by resharing the post and adding:

"And LAGC co-owner @OlympiaOhanian," he wrote.

Notably, the TGL franchise is co-owned by Williams, her husband, and both their daughters. Moreover, Serena's sister Venus Williams also has a stake in the team.

Reacting to Ohanian's comment, one X account praised the 41-year-old for how he raises his daughters.

"Armenian girls rule the world! You’re such a great dad," they wrote.

Responding to the account, Ohanian added:

"Raising queens here."

Williams and Ohanian regularly share updates about their family on social media. Olympia, 7, has been spotted playing several sports including tennis and golf. Adira, 1 has made less frequent appearances on her parents' social media.

