Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian drops 2-word reaction to Tiger Woods-backed TGL being hailed as a success despite 'corny' label

Serena Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, has backed the growing popularity of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s tech-driven golf league, TGL (Tomorrow's Golf League). After golf insider Dan Rapaport declared the inaugural season a success, Ohanian backed his assessment.

TGL, co-founded by golf legends Woods and McIlroy in collaboration with the PGA Tour, is a groundbreaking indoor golf competition designed for prime-time television. The league features six teams of elite PGA Tour professionals competing in a high-tech, simulator-based environment at the SoFi Center in Florida.

TGL aims to attract traditional golf fans and new audiences with its fast-paced format and digital enhancements. Among its franchise owners is Ohanian, whose Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) is backed by his wife Serena Williams, their daughters, and Venus Williams, alongside high-profile investors like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alex Morgan, and Michelle Wie West.

Rapaport recently praised TGL on his show 'Dan on Golf,' emphasizing its impressive viewership numbers and engaging presentation.

"TGL, at least season one, is a success. Just like that. Nothing to it. Look, you might not like it. You might think it's corny. It's not real golf. You might think the tech stinks. That's fine. That's your prerogative. But at the end of the day, this is an entertainment product designed for television, and the ultimate measure of its success will be TV ratings. And more than a month in, the TV ratings have been pretty damn good," Rapaport said.

According to Sports Business Journal reporter Josh Carpenter, the league has exceeded expectations, drawing an average of over 800,000 viewers per match—well above ESPN’s initial projection of 500,000.

While some purists have expressed skepticism over the format, Rapaport pointed out that TGL’s focus on entertainment and accessibility has contributed to its success. The participation of superstars like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy has further bolstered interest, particularly with Woods' involvement driving a surge in ratings.

Ohanian responded to Rapaport’s take on X (formerly Twitter) with an affirming reply:

"Nailed it."

A look into Serena Williams' husband-backed LAGC's performance in TGL

In Picture: Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams (Source: Getty)

Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC), co-owned by Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams, made a decent start in the inaugural season of Tomorrow's Golf League (TGL). The team boasts a stellar lineup featuring Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, Sahith Theegala, and Tommy Fleetwood.

In their opening match on January 14, LAGC secured a 12-1 victory against Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club. Building on their initial triumph, LAGC achieved a 6-2 win against Boston Common Golf on February 4.

On February 17, LAGC lost narrowly 5-6 to Atlanta Drive GC in the third match of its campaign. LAGC will be back in action on February 24 against New York Golf Club.

