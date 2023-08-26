Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian endorses Alex Morgan condemning kiss incident and calling out "failures" of Spanish soccer federation

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has shown his support for American soccer player Alex Morgan after she denounced the controversial incident involving Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales kissing midfielder Jennifer Hermoso on the lips following Spain's World Cup win.

As the Spanish players made their way onto the podium to collect their medals after the 1-0 win over England in the World Cup final, Rubiales hugged Hermoso and lifted her off her feet before planting a kiss on her lips. His actions have been met with extensive backlash, with many demanding his resignation.

American soccer star Morgan took to social media and condemned Rubiales' behavior, standing in solidarity with Hermoso and her fellow Spanish players. She emphasized that the joyous occasion of their World Cup victory was marred by the "assault, misogyny and failures" of the Spanish football federation.

"I'm disgusted by the public actions of Luis Rubiales. I stand by @Jennihermoso and the Spanish players. Winning a World Cup should be one of the best moments in these players' lives but instead it's overshadowed by assault, misogyny, and failures by the Spanish federation," Morgan posted.

Alexis Ohanian endorsed Morgan's statement.

Ohanian addressed the controversial incident previously as well, expressing shock over Rubiales' actions.

"WTF," he said in a social media post.

"Serena Williams you're the Greatest Mother Of All Time" - American's husband Alexis Ohanian shares heartfelt message after birth of their 2nd child

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have welcomed their second child, a daughter named Adira River Ohanian. On August 22, Williams announced the arrival of their daughter with a heartwarming family photograph.

"Adira River Williams," she captioned the post on Instagram.

Ohanian commemorated the joyous occasion with a heartfelt message on social media. Ohanian thanked Williams for the "incomparable" gift and affectionately referred to her as the GMOAT (Greatest Mother Of All Time). He also extended his gratitude towards the medical staff who aided in the birth.

"I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter. I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister," Ohanian posted.

Adira is Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's second child together, after their first-born daughter Olympia, who was born in September 2017, two months before their wedding in November.

