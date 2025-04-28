Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gives props to $50 million-worth Hollywood superstar's life mantra

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently showed his respect for a popular Hollywood superstar's life mantra. The actor in question recently starred in a superhit film, which the American entrepreneur enjoyed watching.

Ad

Ohanian, who is the founder of the social media phenomenon Reddit, has often been seen talking about the importance of working hard and hustling in order to make your dreams come true, as they meant more to you than anyone else. He recently shared a clip of someone sharing the same ideology on his social media.

The clip was of none of than the $50 million-worth Michael B. Jordan (via Cele, who could be seen talking about the difficulties he had during his directorial debut, Creed 3, the first sports film to be made on IMAX. At the start of the clip, he says something that deeply resonated with Ohanian.

Ad

Trending

"You have to obsess over it, nobody cares more than you."

Serena Williams' husband shared the clip on his Instagram story and gave props to the Hollywood star.

"Preach, Michael B. Jordan. Obsession is a prerequisite for greatness."

via Alexis Ohanian's INSTAGRAM.

Interestingly, he had recently called Jordan's latest film, Sinners, great and predicted it would do numbers.

Ad

"Really well done" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian applauds Michael B. Jordan's latest film Sinners

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently had the chance to catch Hollywood's latest big hit, Sinners, on an IMAX screen. The film boasts the talents of Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Omar Benson Miller, and others and comes from the genius mind of Ryan Coogler. It also features the music of two-time Oscar winner Ludwig Goransson.

Ad

The film has garnered positive responses from audiences as well as critics. Ohanian, who is one of the lovers of this film, applauded the film on X (formerly Twitter), appreciating all the aspects he loved.

"Saw Sinners last night. Really well done. Intense AF. Great storytelling and soundtrack. MBJ did his thing 2x as twins. This will do numbers."

Expand Tweet

Ad

He reiterated his thoughts in another tweet.

"Sinners was Great."

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is not the only one who liked the film. Coco Gauff, who is currently competing at the 2025 Madrid Open, took some time off from her busy schedule to enjoy Ryan Coogler's latest film and was delighted with her decision. She called Sinnners 'Fire' and was also happy to see movie theaters packed again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas