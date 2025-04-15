Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gives his verdict on Michael B. Jordan-starrer 'Sinners'

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently caught the movie Sinners starring Michael B. Jordan. The movie has been screened for a select few for first reactions ahead of it's US release on Friday, April 18.
Sinners is a supernatural horror-action film that follows twin brothers (both played by Michael B. Jordan) who return to their hometown to find it taken by an evil force. It is directed by Ryan Coogler of Black Panther fame with soundtrack by Ludwig Göransson.
Ohanian re-shared a short clip of from the upcoming episode of the podcast Get Rec'd by Straw Hat Goofy. In the clip, Coogler revealed that the inspiration behind Sinners was surprisingly another movie from a completely different genre - Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
The Reddit co-founder, who was highly impressed with the movie, captioned it:
"Saw Sinners last night. Really well done. Intense AF. Great storytelling and soundtrack. MBJ did his thing 2x as twins. This will do numbers."
In the clip, Coogler also shared his love for animated movies and show and spoke highly of his board artist Louis Gonzalez who had previously worked with him for Black Panther. He closed the clip with the prediction that the format of movies getting inspired by animated or fantasy material was likely to gain poularity in near future.
Serena Williams partnered with Michael B. Jordan in 2021 to create a platform for HBCUs and continues to share a friendship with the actor with them often commenting on each other's posts online.
Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian sent consoling message to Justin Rose after heartbreaking Masters loss
Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian sent a heartfelt note to Justine Rose after the latter finished second behind Rory Mcllroy in The Masters at Augusta National Golf Course on Sunday, April 13.
Rose came agonizingly close to winning his second Major championship after his 2013 US Open triumph. This is also the Englishman's third second-place finish at the event. The Englishman was a runner-up at Augusta in 2015 to Jordan Spieth and in 2017 to Sergio Garcia.
Ohanian took to Instagram on April 14 to congratulate Rose for his performance in the final.
"Hell of a fight today, @justinprose99."
Serena Williams and Ohanian are ardent fans and investors in the game of golf. They, along with Venus Williams, are part of the ownership group for the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) of the TGL golf league co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.
