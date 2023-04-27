Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian was outraged at American long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall being stripped of her indoor national title after she tested positive for cannabis and served a one-month suspension for the same.

On February 17, Davis-Woodhall won the indoor national title at the 2023 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with a jump of 6.99 meters. However, she tested positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, cannabis and hashish as a result of a sample collected on the same day as her title victory.

On Tuesday, April 25, the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced that Davis-Woodhall had been stripped of her national title and hit with a month-long suspension due to her violation of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules, which list marijuana, cannabis and hashish as prohibited substances.

Under WADA rules, Davis-Woodhall was eligible for a reduced suspension period from three months to one month as she completed a substance abuse treatment program for her use of cannabis. The 23-year-old has already completed her month-long suspension, which began on March 21.

Ohanian took to social media to express his displeasure at the decision to have Davis-Woodhall stripped of her national title.

"This is some BS," Ohanian wrote on Instagram.

Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian enjoy date night in celebration of his birthday

Serena Williams with her husband and daughter at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian shared a sweet moment at an NBA game on Monday, April 24, the day of Ohanian's 40th birthday.

The pair watched the Miami Heat take on the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with their five-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Ohanian shared a glimpse into their night out on social media, which showed the 23-time Grand Slam champion enjoying a nap while resting her head on her husband's shoulder during the game.

"Mom & Dad night out," Alexis Ohanian captioned the post.

The Reddit co-founder also shared a picture of his birthday cake on social media and posted a heartwarming message relayed to him by his and Williams' daughter Olympia, who remarked that her father didn't look a day over 39.

"Jr this morning: "Papa you don't look 40 — you still look 39!!" Thanks @milkbarstore @GarvinLissie — the bottom is Pancake-Flavored!" Ohanian tweeted.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's daughter Olympia was born on September 1, 2017, two months before their wedding in November.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes