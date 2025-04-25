Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to Donald Trump’s statement on Armenian Remembrance Day

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, expressed dismay at US President Donald Trump's recent statement not mentioning the Armenian Genocide. The Reddit co-founder is also known for voicing his bold opinions on public platforms.

Trump's White House recently shared an annual April 24th statement on the day of the 110th anniversary of the genocide involving at least 664,000 and possibly as many as 1.2 million Armenians conducted by the Young Turks government. Shortly after this, he once again started making headlines as the Armenian Genocide was not mentioned by name in the statement.

Amid this, American tennis player Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, also showcased discontent, seemingly implying that the White House denied a genocide within the statement. He reshared the president's April 24 statement on his Instagram story and made his feelings known about the issue, writing:

"Turkey got POTUS back in line with their genocide denial. Sad."

Alexis Ohanian’s story - Source: via @alexisohanian on Instagram

Along with political concerns, Ohanian also shares his thoughts on women's sports on social media. A few days ago, he extended his support toward Chelsea's victory. He posted a snap of his television, watching the match on X, and added a caption that read:

"Up the Blues!!"

Ohanian recently also dropped a one-word reaction to celebrate the arrival of Brazilian talent Raiane Dos Santos to Virginia.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, opened up about the downside of fame

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently opened up about his take on people getting immensely affected in the pursuit of getting famous. He made his feelings known about personalities chasing fame just for the sake of it by echoing the thoughts of an American venture capitalist, Garry Tan. The latter shared his thoughts about this topic on his X handle, as he wrote:

"Many people who become famous shortly thereafter fly off into the sky. It is a true gift for the blessed to touch grass and stay grounded, however you may."

Ohanian agreed to this opinion and said:

"Agree - watched too many folks hit that drug and lose all sense of self, values, etc. to the fickle winds of fame."

He further spoke about the sufferings of these people and revealed the experiences of individuals he personally knows.

"The folks I’ve seen suffer these delusions the most are often the ones who sought fame for fame’s sake. I’ve literally known folks who confided they wanted to be famous because their wife told them to. Didn’t end well," wrote Serena Williams' husband.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, took a major step last year for the women's track community. He introduced an only-women track meet, Athlos NYC, which was held in September 2024, and featured several top-notch athletes, including Gabby Thomas, Masai Russell, and more.

