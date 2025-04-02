Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian to reportedly embark on a new investment chapter with NFL flag football bid

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, have reportedly submitted a bid for the NFL's planned pro flag football league. Flag football is a non-contact variation of American football, and NFL Flag is the largest flag football organization in the United States.

Ohanian is an avid sports enthusiast and has combined his passion for entrepreneurship and sports through his investments. The Reddit co-founder holds the major share in the National Women's Soccer League's Angel City FC and co-owns TGL's Los Angeles Golf Club.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams has also made significant strides in business, diversifying her portfolio with numerous investments. The 23-time Grand Slam champion is the Los Angeles Golf Club's co-owner and recently joined the ownership group of the WNBA's Toronto Tempo. She is also a minority owner of the NFL team, Miami Dolphins.

Front Office Sports recently reported that Ohanian and Williams are vying for stakes in the flag football league. Notably, the 43-year-old tennis icon recently attended the NFL's owners' meeting in Florida and could be part of the league's progressing landscape.

Alexis Ohanian, meanwhile, didn't reveal anything in this update. For those unaware, flag football, which is rapidly growing in popularity, is set to make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Games, featuring both men's and women's events.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, spoke about the harsh reality of underinvestment in women's sports

Alexis Ohanian at Business of Women Sports Summit - Image Source: Getty

Alexis Ohanian is a staunch advocate of women's sports and has frequently championed the cause. Speaking at the Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi recently, Ohanian emphasized that women never had the luxury of mediocrity in sports. He also criticized the historic underinvestment in women's sports.

"If you spend any time with these professional athletes, what you know is that they don't have the privilege of being mediocre. The great irony, as we look back on the legacy of underinvestment in women's sports, is it won't just be sexism and racism, because that was there too. It'll also be just gross business negligence. And the women who played these sports for decades didn't have that privilege," Ohanian said.

The 41-year-old further criticized how men in leadership roles could afford mediocrity for decades while females lack that privilege.

"You're playing a zero-sum game in sports. Box score shows up at the end of every match. And if you don't do a good job, you gotta find something else to do. And again, the sad part is, we'll be able to look at the receipts, but you had predominantly men in positions of power in these leagues, across these things, who could get away with being mediocre for decades. And the ones who actually suffered were the athletes," he added.

Ohanian currently leads a venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six, which invests in early-stage businesses. With the help of his venture capital firm, the 41-year-old organized an all-women track event called Athlos NYC last year.

