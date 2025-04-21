Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals reason behind daughter Olympia's surprising outfit for golf session

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared a glimpse of their daughter Olympia's surprising outfit for a golf session. The 7-year-old teed-off in a bathrobe to protect herself from the cold.

Olympia shares her father's love for the game that began when golf legend Tiger Woods gifted Olympia her first set of clubs. Spotting her talent, Ohanian helped his daughter hone her golf skills with regular Sunday lessons. The lessons also sometimes turned into family-time with the 23-time Grand Slam champion or Ohanian's parents joining in.

Ohanian shared a picture of his daughter wearing a pink cushy bathrobe and a pair of Nike Jordans, ready to take a swing. He used grinning-squinting-face emoji and captioned it:

"GM." [Good Morning]

He expressed his mock-disbelief at Olympia's outfit choice and commented below the picture:

"Early tee time and babygirl was cold smh. [shaking my head]"

Ohanian and Williams' interest in golf also extends to being part of an investment group that owns the Los Angles Golf Club. The team is part of Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy's TGL golf venture.

Despite his busy schedule, the Reddit co-founder prioritizes his family with shared activities including fishing trips and going to the games. His creatively-shaped pancakes that he spreads out for his daughters have become a family tradition-of-sorts with Olympia often taking over the griddle.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia's spend Easter weekend with fun outdoor cookout

Alexis Ohanian(left) with Serena Williams(center) and daughter Olympia(right). Image:Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian spent the Easter weekend bonding over golf and an outdoor cookout with their daughter Olympia.

Ohanian shared pictures and a short video from the father-daughter time on his Instagram. One of the pictures showed neatly laid-out pancake ingredients on a picnic table followed by one of a griddle with the batter spread out in different pancake sizes.

He captioned the carousel:

"Weekend!!"

Other pictures gave snippets of the menu including fresh strawberries in a bowl and marshmellows. A short video showed a piece of meat sizzling on the grill with Ohanian detailing his cooking style.

As per Williams' Instagram, the strawberries were a fresh produce of the family's farm that they acquired in 2021. The farm's picking also form a part of the former World No. 1's plant-based diet that she switched to after suffering from pulmonary embolism and hematoma.

