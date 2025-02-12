Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian stumped by IKEA's special 3-course Valentine's Day 'dinner surprise'

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian amusingly questioned the workings of IKEA's special 3-course Valentine's Day 'dinner surprise'. The Reddit co-founder also joked about the 'absolutely savage' move the male must've pulled off in order to surprise his other half.

In light of Valentine's Day, the infamous DIY (Do It Yourself) furniture brand from Sweden, IKEA, decided to offer an enticing three-course meal for couples for the price of $34.99. The offer also allows one to add their kids or a single-price ticket to the outing with additional costs.

However, a user on X (formerly Twitter), by the name of Trung Phan, joked about the promotional picture of the male covering the eyes of his partner in order to keep the surprise intact till the last moment.

Trending

"My wife is about to get the biggest Valentine’s Day dinner surprise of her life."

Expand Tweet

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was also humored by the promotional poster and hilariously questioned the workings of the campaign and joked about how the male's move was 'Absolutely savage'.

"Are we supposed to believe that he blindfolded her the whole ride to and walk into IKEA? Absolutely savage move. 'Babe, just wait, trust me, it's gonna be so worth it,'" Ohanian said.

Expand Tweet

Phan was also amused by the Reddit co-founder's doubts and decided to add to the hilarity.

"Hahahah, i didn’t even think of that. He legit drove 45 minutes outside the city, then walked through the Ikea warehouse maze without her getting a whiff of the Swedish meatballs and cranberry sauce. Legit impressive," Trung Phan joked.

Alexis Ohanian is a highly active figure on social media and is often seen expressing his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter). The topics he discusses on the app include business, sports, his family, his thoughts, and other things. He recently made a bold claim about the founder of the next billion-dollar company.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian makes a huge claim about what the founder of the next billion-dollar company is doing

Alexis Ohanian - Source: Getty

On 7 February, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian took to X to boldly claim that the founder of the next billion-dollar company would not be,

"The next billion-dollar company is probably being built by someone who isn’t trying to sound smart on X. Build. Execute. Win," Serena Williams' husband wrote.

Expand Tweet

When a user hilariously responded that the said founder would be spending his time on LinkedIn instead, Alexis Ohanian dropped a one-word reaction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas