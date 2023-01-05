Tennis legend Serena Williams recently revealed how she broke her New Year's resolution just a few days after making it.

Serena had said after winning her first match of 2022 at the Canadian Open that she would "evolve away" from tennis after the North American tour. The American also said that she was looking forward to her post-retirement life, in which she would spend time with her family, become a mother again, and pursue her business interests.

Her most likely last performance came in the third round of the 2022 US Open, where she was defeated by Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets. Since then, the American has kept her fans up to date on her whereabouts via social media.

She did so once again when she released a funny video on her TikTok account in which she is seen being carried around in a kid's stroller by husband Alexis Ohanian.

Following this, the 23-time Grand Slam champion stated in the caption of the video that she had made a New Year's resolution to mature and take things seriously. However, only a few days into 2023, she had already broken it.

"Me yesterday: I promise to get serious and grow up this year. Me today: stroller," Williams wrote.

Serena Williams reveals her first meeting with her husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams pictured with her husband and daughter

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian met in September 2015 when Serena was competing at the Italian Open, and have been in a relationship since. The couple tied the knot on November 16, 2017, in New Orleans and welcomed their first child, Alexis Olympia Jr., the same year.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and spoke about her first encounter with Ohanian. The 41-year-old stated that she and her friends were at an Italian restaurant when she first met Ohanian. Serena also revealed that they made an effort to get rid of him because they thought he was annoying.

"So we were at this restaurant, and I was in Italy and this guy shows up, and the whole place is empty. This guy, like, really tall, he comes with his computer and he, like, plops down right next to us. He opens his computer and starts typing, and I’m just like, 'Why?' I was so angry. I was like, 'Why is this guy here?' And so we tried to get rid of him," Williams said.

"You know, my friend was like, 'Listen, there’s a rat over there.' He’s an Aussie, he was like, ‘Oh my God! There’s a rat! [in Australian accent]' and I’m like, ‘Ya there’s a rat!’ and Alexis looks and doesn’t flinch, and I’m like, ‘You’re not afraid of rats?’ And he’s like, ‘Umm, no I’m from Brooklyn,' I guess he always knew I was full of stuff. And so then, that’s how we met. I was trying to get rid of him," she added.

This was an odd start to Serena Williams relationship with her husband, but the story ended well.

