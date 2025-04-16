Serena Williams shares behind-the-scenes look into her exciting on-set experience

Serena Williams has found joy in exploring new arenas since retiring. The 43-year-old recently went for a shoot and shared a glimpse of her time online.

Williams is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players in the Open Era, having won 23 Grand Slam titles, four Olympic golds, and completed a career Golden Slam in both the singles and doubles category.

The American icon has made her mark in several other domains, including acting. Williams made waves with her ESPN+ docuseries 'In the Arena: Serena Williams' last year, which revolves around her life on and off the court. The docuseries recently received three Sports Emmy nominations for Outstanding Graphic Design—Specialty, Outstanding Post-Produced Audio/Sound, and Outstanding Documentary Series.

Williams recently shared a clip showcasing her experience from a set. The former world No. 1 could be seen walking towards a seat with her name on it and saying:

"Alright everyone we are on set and look who's that! That could be me."

Check out her Instagram story below:

Serena Williams' Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @serenawilliams)

Serena Williams recently stepped into the role of executive producer for the upcoming Netflix drama series, Carrie Soto Is Back, based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2022 bestselling novel. The series follows the story of a fictional tennis star who achieves remarkable success on the court.

Serena Williams recently gave a sneak peek into her makeup brand celebrations

Serena Williams at Miami Open - Image Source: Getty

Serena Williams has also made a strong impact in the world of entrepreneurship. The 43-year-old revealed last year that she has invested in more than 85 companies through her investment firm, Serena Ventures, several of which have reached unicorn and even decacorn status.

Additionally, the American is a fashion enthusiast who blended her entrepreneurial spirit with her love for beauty by launching her makeup brand, WYN Beauty, in April last year.

On its first anniversary, Williams organized a two-day pop-up event on April 11 and 12 in Los Angeles. The 43-year-old gave a sneak peek into her celebrations on her Instagram story. She posed elegantly in front of a vanity bus, exuding charm in a stunning black top and a printed skirt. Williams also posed with a big tennis ball, showcasing her brand's logo.

Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, is also a renowned tech entrepreneur who has taken his business endeavors to sports and beyond. Ohanian, who co-founded Reddit in 2005, married Williams in 2017, and they have two daughters, Olympia and Adira.

