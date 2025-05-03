"Sick of him committing these crimes" - Fans annoyed by Carlos Alcaraz's 'atrocious' new haircut ahead of Italian Open

Carlos Alcaraz has been spotted intensely practicing on clay for his return to the tour after his withdrawal from the 2025 Madrid Open due to injury. However, the Spaniard's recovery was overshadowed by his latest haircut, which has failed to impress tennis fans.

Following his disappointing loss to Holger Rune in the Barcelona Open final, Alcaraz announced his decision to pull out of the ATP Masters 1000 event in Madrid because of an abductor injury he sustained during the match. The 21-year-old has since begun practicing on court under the watchful eye of his medical team, who will ascertain whether he is fit enough to compete at the Italian Open.

Carlos Alcaraz sported a new haircut during his latest training session. The Spaniard appeared to have opted for a drop fade, which left his hair shaved from the sides and back while leaving it longer on the crown.

Alcaraz's haircuts have famously been a bone of contention for his fans, with the 21-year-old even being forced to defend his look for this year's Australian Open after it garnered significant criticism. As such, several fans expressed frustration with the Spaniard's tendency to pick "atrocious" haircuts despite being a multimillionaire.

"I am sick of him committing these crimes with the terrible haircuts 🙃 dude is a multi millionaire GET A BETTER BARBER BRO," one fan commented.

"Earning a lot of money but still having one of the most bad haircuts on the planet," another fan chimed in.

"WHAT THE F**K IS THIS HAIRCUT WHY IS HE ALWAYS COMMITTING THE MOST ATROCIOUS CRIMES TO HIS OWN HAIR 😭😭😭😭😭," said another.

One fan also called out the four-time Grand Slam champion's barber over his "jumpscare" hairstyle.

"Jumpscare hair day. Carlos, help me to help you!" one fan posted.

"Can we arrest the barber that did this," another fan wrote.

"Why is he always getting the WORST haircuts," said yet another.

Apart from his hairstyle, Carlos Alcaraz also drew attention with the nose strip he was wearing during his practice session. The 21-year-old also sported the nasal strip during his run to the Rotterdam title earlier this year, disclosing that it helped him breathe better.

Carlos Alcaraz: "My mindset is to do everything it takes to be 100 per cent for Rome"

Carlos Alcaraz - Source: Getty

While announcing his withdrawal from the Madrid Open, Carlos Alcaraz had disclosed his intention to do everything in his power to be fit enough to compete at the Italian Open.

However, the Spaniard acknowledged that he may not be fully recovered in time for the ATP Masters 1000 event and asserted that he would turn his attention to the French Open if he couldn't compete in Rome.

"My plan is going to Rome. My mindset is to do everything it takes to be 100 per cent for Rome. I will do some tests at the beginning of next week just to see how it's improved and from that let's see how it's going to be the next days," Carlos Alcaraz said in a press conference. "My hope is to play in Rome. If not, the next tournament is Roland Garros for me. So I will try to be on court as soon as possible."

Carlos Alcaraz will need to take a call on his Italian Open participation soon, since the draw for the tournament will be released on May 5.

