"Small bad patch and vultures come swooping down to attack Casper Ruud" - Tennis fans defend Norwegian against backlash after Madrid Open loss

Tennis fans have jumped to Casper Ruud’s defense after his early exit at the 2023 Madrid Open.

On Friday, April 28, Ruud crashed out of the Masters 1000 event in the Spanish capital after suffering a shock loss to World No. 105 ranked Matteo Arnaldi. The third seed, who was contesting his opening match in the Round of 64, bowed out with a 6-3, 6-4 defeat.

This was Casper Ruud’s ninth loss of the season in 20 matches. His only success in 2023 so far has been clinching the title at the Estoril Open. Apart from the title run, Ruud hasn’t won two consecutive matches at any other tournament.

Ruud’s current form is in stark contrast to his dominance last year. In the 2022 season, the Norwegian reached a career-high ranking of World No. 2, owing to exceptional results including three title victories and four notable runner-up finishes at the Miami Open, the French Open, the US Open and the ATP Finals.

It is worth noting that Casper Ruud’s purple patch did not earn the applause of the public, who subjected him to harsh criticism nevertheless. After an increase in backlash from critics over his recent slump in form and latest Madrid Open loss, tennis fans sympathized with the 24-year-old and jumped to his defense.

One fan recalled that the public had similar negative opinions about Daniil Medvedev, who witnessed a string of bleak results throughout 2022 after claiming the World No. 1 spot. Interestingly, the Russian has managed to bounce back to this best level, having lifted four titles in five back-to-back finals so far in 2023.

“People said the same about Medvedev lol. A player playing far below their normal level doesn't suddenly mean their game isn't good enough anymore,” the fan stated.

"People said the same about Medvedev lol. A player playing far below their normal level doesn't suddenly mean their game isn't good enough anymore," the fan stated.

Many fans opined that Casper Ruud, who is generally known for his reserved personality, was figuring out how to handle his new-found fame. Some also sided with Ruud after he received flak for his off-season participation in the 2022 Latin American tour with his idol Rafael Nadal.

“The last year has brought so much change to Casper Ruud's life that I don't blame him for having a bit of a hangover This is a reserved 24-year-old still trying to digest the transition to 2x Grand Slam runner-up & near-world No.1 who hangs out with his idol in the offseason,” one individual said.

Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan The last year has brought so much change to Casper Ruud's life that I don't blame him for having a bit of a hangover



This is a reserved 24-year-old still trying to digest the transition to 2x Grand Slam runner-up & near-world No.1 who hangs out with his idol in the offseason

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Jethro @Jethro_sb Recency bias in tennis is always utterly painful. Casper Ruud made the final of two Grand Slams last year, the Miami final and the final of the ATP Finals. A bad patch of form doesn't nullify these results or make him a poor player whatsoever. Give him a break

Tennis Geek @Tennisgeeking @Jethro_sb Yeah, I hope he finds his way back. He doesn't seem happy on court anymore. The pressure of defending points can't be easy.

Ladgaga @NikkThorne @BastienFachan People give him so much grief for that tour with Rafa but honestly it was once in a lifetime kind of deal. He got paid handsomely to hang out with childhood idol who is very close to retirement. This is probably never going to happen again. Most of us would have taken the deal.

OrvilleLloydDouglas🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 @OrvilleLloyd @BastienFachan Casper has gotten a boost in fame he was in Vogue magazine. Media around world interested in him. He is also getting more endorsements. I think Casper is adjusting to the fame.

Anne Ryan Mazza @AnneMazza17 @marioboc17 I feel sorry for Casper he is not playing well this year. It must be very frustrating for him after such a successful run last year. He is a nice Guy too, very unusual to see him getting annoyed on court.

Martin Parkhøi @sneakview @BastienFachan It must be huge stress for him as he is now facing 1810 ranking points to defend until the end of French Open

GlamSpinTennis @GlamSpinTennis @BastienFachan There's no way that week-long South America tour six months ago is still affecting his play. something else seems to be going on.

Chris Nolen @LoveAsInZero Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis Matteo Arnaldi has just won 17 consecutive points against Casper Ruud in Madrid. I feel for Casper Ruud. He is currently a shell of the player he used to be.

VamosRafa💞Siempre @iamladanth Heard ppl blamed SA Exho w Rafa 4 this/Casper thought it's not a good prep for 2023. It might explain his form in the 1st few tourneys but can't be a reason 4 his slump. Whatever the issue is (his lack of of confidence like Domi but w/o injury), I hope he'll sort it out asap.

𝐏𝐚𝐝𝐫𝐞 @_JeuNadal @SerMM91 It's just bad form, he's a former #2, multiple slam finalist. He's definitely good

Amelia @abh_hockey there's just something about the way he's criticized and who's doing it that really rubs me the wrong way. Apparently I'm Casper defense squad today

Lorris/Court14 Fan Account @GrandJugadores

Some part of the fans just like to shit on Casper from day 1 for 0 reason

Casper Ruud in danger of massive drop in ranking points during 2023 clay season

Casper Ruud at the 2022 French Open

Casper Ruud has more than 2000 points to defend during the remainder of the clay season alone, starting with the fast-approaching Italian Open.

The young Norwegian accumulated 360 ranking points in the Rome Masters 1000 event last year, owing to his semifinals finish. He then lifted the ATP 250 title in Geneva, which was followed by a Grand Slam breakthrough at the French Open, where he earned 1200 points along with the runner-up trophy.

Later in the 2023 clay season, Ruud is also expected to defend his ATP 250 title in Gstaad.

