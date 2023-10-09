"Someone was happy in here" - Caroline Wozniacki shares candid glimpse of daughter Olivia and son James at a party

Caroline Wozniacki recently shared some lovely photos of her daughter Olivia and son James having a gala time at a kids' party.

Wozniacki and her husband David Lee, a former NBA player, were blessed with their daughter Olivia Wozniacki Lee on June 11, 2021. They welcomed their son James Wozniacki Lee on October 24, 2022.

Since their birth, Olivia and James took centerstage on the social media handle of the former World No. 1 and ex-NBA player David Lee. The couple never hesitates in sharing adorable updates of their toddlers and have gained lot of love from their fans online.

On Monday, October 9, Caroline Woziniacki shared a candid clip of her daughter Olivia having a fun time. She and her friends were surrounded by multiple colorful balloons, at what seemed like a kids' party.

“Someone was happy in here,” Wozniacki wrote in the story.

She also posted a photo of her daughter Olivia on her Instagram story posing for the camera in a red and black floral dress matched with a bow on her hair.

“Ready to party!!!” she captioned the photo.

Olivia was not the only one having a fun time at the party. Her brother James too was enjoying his time riding a toy pony. The 33-year-old posted a clip of her son pointing at something and also added a funny note.

“Jamesie also knows what’s good”, her story read.

Caroline Wozniacki had an adorable reaction to a photo of Ashleigh Barty’s son attending a practice session

Ash Barty Launches National Indigenous Tennis Carnival in Newcastle

Caroline Wozniacki recently shared her loving reaction to Ashleigh Barty’s son accompanying her at one of her tennis practice sessions.

Ashleigh Barty and her husband Garry Kissick, a professional Australian golfer, welcomed their son, Hayden in July 2023. The couple have been together since 2017. They announced their engagement in November 2021 and got married in July 2022. The three-time Grand Slam winner then retired in March 2022.

The former World No. 1 took to social media to share an update on her return to the court. She uploaded an adorable video of some kids coaching her as they fed her balls to hit.

The 27-year-old also posted a picture of her newborn, Hayden at the tennis court with a miniature racquet in his hand.

"Back to red ball 🤨 Coaches seemed happy enough 👌🏽 Spectator just enjoyed a snooze in the shade 💚 💜 ," Barty joked in the caption of the post.

Following this post, Caroline Wozniacki took to the comment section to react to the endearing post.

“So cute! ❤️," she commented.

