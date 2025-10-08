Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine flexes her fitness in pink sleeveless & leggings gym outfit at pilates session

Tennis legends Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son Jaden Agassi's girlfriend, Catherine Holt, shared a glimpse of her fitness look in a pink outfit during her pilates session. The couple began dating in 2022 and celebrated their first anniversary in September 2023.

Jaden's parents, Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi, are decorated tennis players who have won multiple accolades throughout their careers. The couple welcomed Jaden Gil Agassi in 2001 and daughter, Jaz Elle Agassi in 2003. Jaden graduated from the University of Southern California and represented its baseball team in his collegiate career.

Jaden Agassi also represented Team Germany as a pitcher at the 2025 World Baseball Classic qualifiers. His girlfriend, Catherine Holt, attended Texas University and has a degree in applied physiology and sports management. The couple is also pet parents to a French Bulldog named Rocky, whom they adopted in June 2025.

On her recent Instagram story, Catherine Holt shared a mirror selfie featuring her sitting on a Pilates reformer machine, wearing a pink sleeveless top and leggings.

Screenshot of Catherine Holt's Instagram story | Source: IG/catherinemholtt

The Mannheim native, Steffi Graf, has clinched 107 WTA Tour singles titles, including 22 major titles, and 11 doubles titles. Whereas Andre Agassi has clinched 60 ATP Tour singles titles, including 8 major titles, and one doubles title.

Jaden Agassi reflects on his admiration for baseball, further comparing his mental traits to mother, Steffi Graf

Jaden Agassi at the 2025 World Baseball Classic Qualifiers - Tucson - Source: Getty

The eldest child of tennis icons Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi, Jaden Agassi, shared his thoughts on the legacy of his parents and his admiration for baseball. Furthermore, he also shed light on his mental strength, which he derived from his mother.

"Agassi is a very tennis last name, of course. The goal is to try to make it a baseball one. I started playing baseball when I was six years old in T-ball. I loved it. I've picked up a tennis racket a good amount, but it was always hard for me to keep that ball in between the lines. I just wanted to hit that thing as far as I could. Baseball had my love since day one," he shared, via MLB.com.

Jaden continued:

"I think I'm a lot like my mom in the sense of my composure. I've always been just very composed and cool, calm and collected out there. I try to have a short memory. My mindset is the next pitch is the most important one."

His father was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011, whereas his mother was inducted in 2004.

