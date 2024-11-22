Taylor Fritz's girlfriend enjoys Las Vegas GP weekend with Elvis Presley impersonators; American No. 1 missing on site after Davis Cup exit

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle met up with various Elvis Presley impersonators ahead of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix. She missed the presence of her boyfriend, who faced a heartbreaking defeat to Team Australia at the Davis Cup Finals.

Riddle has created a huge online presence where she showcases the life of a girlfriend of a professional tennis player on tour. Though she is on a mission to make 'tennis cool again', she also started posting content pertaining to F1 after realizing how popular the sport was.

Since then, the American attended the 2023 Las Vegas GP, the Australian Grand Prix, the Miami Grand Prix, and the Spanish Grand Prix this year. The 27-year-old was hired to host a fashion-based show where she would showcase the best outfits at the event.

Riddle has now arrived for her second Las Vegas Grand Prix, which could potentially see Max Verstappen being crowned the World Champion for the fourth time in a row. She shared a distressing experience at the airport during her trip to Sin City.

The American influencer took to Instagram to share a few highlights from her time on the first night of the three-day event, one of which saw her having a laugh due to one of many Elvis Presley impersonators present at the venue.

"There are Elvis' EVERYWHERE," Taylor Fritz's girlfriend wrote.

Morgan Riddle's Instagram story.

Missing from her stories was her boyfriend Fritz, whose team USA suffered a loss to team Australia in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Davis Cup Finals. Though the American clinched a big win against Alex de Minaur to level the tie, Australia managed to clinch the tie in the deciding doubles breaking the hearts of the Americans.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle reveals how he reacts to a heartbreaking loss

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle (Source: Getty)

Earlier this year, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle appeared on the Sportsish podcast where she discussed how the American No. 1 reacted to a defeat. While many athletes get frustrated after a loss, Riddle revealed that Fritz just wanted to get 'cuddled by his girlfriend'. The couple have been together since 2020 after meeting via the app Raya.

"He [Taylor Fritz] can move on from things pretty quickly. I think some guys kind of get upset and shut down but he just wants me to cuddle him. I appreciate it as opposed to what the opposite could be. But then when you get those big wins then it’s all the more special," she said (at 42:09).

Riddle also said that her boyfriend was mentally strong and handled his defeats well. She sent her love to Fritz, who lost to Jannik Sinner in the finals of the 2024 ATP Finals.

"Taylor’s really good at dealing with it, that’s something that his coaches have always said that he’s so strong mentally, which is so important in tennis. That’s like 70 percent of the game in tennis, the mental strength," she said.

Despite the defeat to Sinner, Fritz became the World No. 4 for the first in his career thanks to his scintillating title triumphs in Delray Beach and Eastbourne, along with his phenomenal runs to the finals of the US Open and the year-end finals.

