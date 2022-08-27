"Taking your profession to new lows, congratulations"- Tennis fans react to Pete Bodo's remarks on Novak Djokovic's US Open withdrawal

Novak Djokovic withdrew from the 2022 US Open hours before the draw was revealed on Thursday.

As per the current rules in the United States of America, foreign travelers are required to be double vaccinated in order to enter the country. The Serb has stated numerous times that he has no plans to get the vaccine, hence making it impossible for him to travel to New York and participate in the year's final Grand Slam.

He took to social media to announce his withdrawal.

"Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!" Djokovic tweeted.

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. 🏼 See you soon tennis world! 🏼 Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support.Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again.🏼 See you soon tennis world! Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. ❤️ Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. 💪🏼 See you soon tennis world! 👋🏼

Among those who criticized Novak Djokovic for his anti-vaccination attitude was American author Pete Bodo, who claimed that the Serb and his fans don't understand what he termed a "simple process" and called Djokovic's stance on vaccinations "holisitc."

"What don't @DjokerNole and his fans get about the simple transaction we all make hundreds of times in everyday life: "In order to do this, you need to do this first." Sorry, no sympathy for all the holistic, self-regarding "my body is a holy temple" BS," Bodo tweeted.

Pete Bodo @ptbodo What don't @DjokerNole and his fans get about the simple transaction we all make hundreds of times in everyday life: "In order to do this, you need to do this first." Sorry, no sympathy for all the holistic, self-regarding "my body is a holy temple" BS. What don't @DjokerNole and his fans get about the simple transaction we all make hundreds of times in everyday life: "In order to do this, you need to do this first." Sorry, no sympathy for all the holistic, self-regarding "my body is a holy temple" BS.

Tennis enthusiasts on Twitter slammed the author for his remarks. One of them asked him straight up about his issues since Djokovic wasn't showing up to play anyway.

"He’s not coming and he’s not playing so what’s your problem exactly?" one fan asked.

Another user thought Bodo should leave Djokovic alone.

"Enjoy your vaccine and leave Novak alone.. he is not playing and he does not care much, as we could see tonight in Belgrade. There are more important things in life," a tweet read.

YoungTennisGuns @YoungTennisGuns @ptbodo @DjokerNole Enjoy your vaccine and leave Novak alone.. he is not playing and he does not care much, as we could see tonight in Belgrade. There are more important things in life @ptbodo @DjokerNole Enjoy your vaccine and leave Novak alone.. he is not playing and he does not care much, as we could see tonight in Belgrade. There are more important things in life

Another account claimed that the American author and the well-known journalist Christopher Clarey are taking their line of work to new lows.

"You and Christopher Clarey are just taking your profession to new lows. Congratulations!"

Aparna @themockerybird_ @ptbodo @DjokerNole You and Christopher Clarey are just taking your profession to new lows. Congratulations! @ptbodo @DjokerNole You and Christopher Clarey are just taking your profession to new lows. Congratulations!

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Biljana @Brkljus @ptbodo @DjokerNole Do you remember how many players withdrew from Wimbledon due to COVID and they were all vaccinated. Novak was not vaccinated, but he raised the trophy at the end of the tournament. @ptbodo @DjokerNole Do you remember how many players withdrew from Wimbledon due to COVID and they were all vaccinated. Novak was not vaccinated, but he raised the trophy at the end of the tournament.

Scoop Malinowski @scoopmalinowski @ptbodo @DjokerNole If you trust the injection why don't you take it daily? You dont trust big pharma or the comm unist govt? @ptbodo @DjokerNole If you trust the injection why don't you take it daily? You dont trust big pharma or the comm unist govt?

Suhas Vaze @suhasvaze @ptbodo @DjokerNole It is NOT a simple transaction. If @DjokerNole was a US citizen, he could travel and play. Right? The virus does not care about citizenship. I traveled to Ireland & Scotland few days ago; no one asked me about vaccines, citizenship or tennis. The US is stuck in the past. @ptbodo @DjokerNole It is NOT a simple transaction. If @DjokerNole was a US citizen, he could travel and play. Right? The virus does not care about citizenship. I traveled to Ireland & Scotland few days ago; no one asked me about vaccines, citizenship or tennis. The US is stuck in the past. 😐

ank @anknorth @Uma_Dzo @ptbodo @DjokerNole Also audacity to tag Djokovic personally attacking and denigrating him and fans. @Uma_Dzo @ptbodo @DjokerNole Also audacity to tag Djokovic personally attacking and denigrating him and fans.

Passchendaele @zrakMalogMeseca @ptbodo @DjokerNole You really have to throw insults even after things nicely went your way? You can’t simply be happy, enjoy the moment and spare your foul language for another occasion? @ptbodo @DjokerNole You really have to throw insults even after things nicely went your way? You can’t simply be happy, enjoy the moment and spare your foul language for another occasion?

The Happy One @kavyasastra



In what world is injecting oneself with an mRNA jab akin to a "simple transaction"?



And it is not only Djokovic fans who defend him, but anyone with any commitment to individual freedom whatsoever. Pete Bodo @ptbodo What don't @DjokerNole and his fans get about the simple transaction we all make hundreds of times in everyday life: "In order to do this, you need to do this first." Sorry, no sympathy for all the holistic, self-regarding "my body is a holy temple" BS. What don't @DjokerNole and his fans get about the simple transaction we all make hundreds of times in everyday life: "In order to do this, you need to do this first." Sorry, no sympathy for all the holistic, self-regarding "my body is a holy temple" BS. Yet another unfortunate example of an uncritical, unquestioning conformist.In what world is injecting oneself with an mRNA jab akin to a "simple transaction"?And it is not only Djokovic fans who defend him, but anyone with any commitment to individual freedom whatsoever. twitter.com/ptbodo/status/… Yet another unfortunate example of an uncritical, unquestioning conformist.In what world is injecting oneself with an mRNA jab akin to a "simple transaction"?And it is not only Djokovic fans who defend him, but anyone with any commitment to individual freedom whatsoever. twitter.com/ptbodo/status/…

Srini Murty @jurasick Pete Bodo @ptbodo What don't @DjokerNole and his fans get about the simple transaction we all make hundreds of times in everyday life: "In order to do this, you need to do this first." Sorry, no sympathy for all the holistic, self-regarding "my body is a holy temple" BS. What don't @DjokerNole and his fans get about the simple transaction we all make hundreds of times in everyday life: "In order to do this, you need to do this first." Sorry, no sympathy for all the holistic, self-regarding "my body is a holy temple" BS. It’s not a simple transaction. Like, for instance, to buy groceries, you might have to go to the grocery store and buy from your list. This is like being told you have to go to this specific grocery store and only get these things, else you’re not allowed to shop. Capisce? twitter.com/ptbodo/status/… It’s not a simple transaction. Like, for instance, to buy groceries, you might have to go to the grocery store and buy from your list. This is like being told you have to go to this specific grocery store and only get these things, else you’re not allowed to shop. Capisce? twitter.com/ptbodo/status/…

Chris @ComeonNovak Pete Bodo @ptbodo What don't @DjokerNole and his fans get about the simple transaction we all make hundreds of times in everyday life: "In order to do this, you need to do this first." Sorry, no sympathy for all the holistic, self-regarding "my body is a holy temple" BS. What don't @DjokerNole and his fans get about the simple transaction we all make hundreds of times in everyday life: "In order to do this, you need to do this first." Sorry, no sympathy for all the holistic, self-regarding "my body is a holy temple" BS. The audacity to tweet something like this crap. The virtue signaling piece of nobody. Be someone before you can pass judgements like that! Get in the trash twitter.com/ptbodo/status/… The audacity to tweet something like this crap. The virtue signaling piece of nobody. Be someone before you can pass judgements like that! Get in the trash twitter.com/ptbodo/status/…

AmeliaS @AmethystShining @ptbodo

Novak has endured a vile year that began with him being interrogated, detained & deported - none of which was justified, as he had a valid medical exemption.

Yet he still has passion for tennis. Most people wouldn't. @DjokerNole Tagging him in such a mean-spirited tweet is really low of you.Novak has endured a vile year that began with him being interrogated, detained & deported - none of which was justified, as he had a valid medical exemption.Yet he still has passion for tennis. Most people wouldn't. @ptbodo @DjokerNole Tagging him in such a mean-spirited tweet is really low of you.Novak has endured a vile year that began with him being interrogated, detained & deported - none of which was justified, as he had a valid medical exemption.Yet he still has passion for tennis. Most people wouldn't.

Roz @RelyonmeAUS @ptbodo @DjokerNole Since when has it ever been in order to play tennis you must first take a vaccine for a virus you have already had twice? Makes zero sense @ptbodo @DjokerNole Since when has it ever been in order to play tennis you must first take a vaccine for a virus you have already had twice? Makes zero sense

"He's such a champion, It's a pity he's not here" - Daniil Medvedev on Novak Djokovic's absence at 2022 US Open

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 US Open

Daniil Medvedev expressed his disappointment that Novak Djokovic will not be playing at Flushing Meadows during a pre-tournament press conference.

He said that the world will be denied another fantastic scenario of the Djokovic-Nadal rivalry as a result of the Serb's absence. However, in his opinion, the American regulations were "completely understandable."

"I mean, I wish he would play here. We saw it in Wimbledon. He didn't play many tournaments this year. He came there, he won. He's such a champion. The rivalry against Rafa is really I feel like heating up in a way. 22, 21, a joke of a number," he said.

"It's a pity he's not here. It would be a great story I think for tennis. Not only tennis-wise, but it's not us tennis players, it's American government rule. Completely understandable also," he added.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh