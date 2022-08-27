"Taking your profession to new lows, congratulations"- Tennis fans react to Pete Bodo's remarks on Novak Djokovic's US Open withdrawal

Novak Djokovic withdrew from the 2022 US Open hours before the draw was revealed on Thursday.
As per the current rules in the United States of America, foreign travelers are required to be double vaccinated in order to enter the country. The Serb has stated numerous times that he has no plans to get the vaccine, hence making it impossible for him to travel to New York and participate in the year's final Grand Slam.
He took to social media to announce his withdrawal.
"Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!" Djokovic tweeted.
Among those who criticized Novak Djokovic for his anti-vaccination attitude was American author Pete Bodo, who claimed that the Serb and his fans don't understand what he termed a "simple process" and called Djokovic's stance on vaccinations "holisitc."
"What don't @DjokerNole and his fans get about the simple transaction we all make hundreds of times in everyday life: "In order to do this, you need to do this first." Sorry, no sympathy for all the holistic, self-regarding "my body is a holy temple" BS," Bodo tweeted.
Tennis enthusiasts on Twitter slammed the author for his remarks. One of them asked him straight up about his issues since Djokovic wasn't showing up to play anyway.
"He’s not coming and he’s not playing so what’s your problem exactly?" one fan asked.
Another user thought Bodo should leave Djokovic alone.
"Enjoy your vaccine and leave Novak alone.. he is not playing and he does not care much, as we could see tonight in Belgrade. There are more important things in life," a tweet read.
Another account claimed that the American author and the well-known journalist Christopher Clarey are taking their line of work to new lows.
"You and Christopher Clarey are just taking your profession to new lows. Congratulations!"
Here are a few more fan reactions:
"He's such a champion, It's a pity he's not here" - Daniil Medvedev on Novak Djokovic's absence at 2022 US Open
Daniil Medvedev expressed his disappointment that Novak Djokovic will not be playing at Flushing Meadows during a pre-tournament press conference.
He said that the world will be denied another fantastic scenario of the Djokovic-Nadal rivalry as a result of the Serb's absence. However, in his opinion, the American regulations were "completely understandable."
"I mean, I wish he would play here. We saw it in Wimbledon. He didn't play many tournaments this year. He came there, he won. He's such a champion. The rivalry against Rafa is really I feel like heating up in a way. 22, 21, a joke of a number," he said.
"It's a pity he's not here. It would be a great story I think for tennis. Not only tennis-wise, but it's not us tennis players, it's American government rule. Completely understandable also," he added.