Tennis News Roundup: Carlos Alcaraz breaks the internet with new haircut; Tennis world rallies behind Holger Rune after surgery announcement

ATP star Stan Wawrinka recorded his first hard-court win of this year at the ongoing Swiss Indoors. The 40-year-old struggled with his form for the majority of the season but was successful in defeating Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1, 7-6 in Basel and celebrated the notable win at home.

Meanwhile, WTA stars prep for the upcoming WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, starting November 1. However, Mirra Andreeva is struggling with her visa status and has been unable to confirm her participation yet.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the top stories of the day:

#1. Carlos Alcaraz stuns with 'evolved' look

Carlos Alcaraz revealed his new hair look earlier today, which once again took over the internet. The Spaniard sported a buzz cut during the US Open, and his hair has been the talk of the town since. He gave fans a glimpse into his 'evolved' look, as his barber Victor Martinez shared pictures on Instagram.

The six-time Grand Slam champion returned to his beach blonde hair, as Martinez referred to Alcaraz as Super Saiyan, a character from the popular Dragon Ball metaseries.

"Super Saiyan evolved again," he wrote (trans. from Spanish).

Alcaraz will be seen sporting his look at the Paris Masters, starting October 27.

#2. Holger Rune supported by Rafael Nadal, Boris Becker and other after injury blow

Holger Rune suffered an Achilles injury during his match against Ugo Humbert at the Stockholm Open. He had to undergo surgery to fix his broken Achilles tendon, and he announced earlier this week that his surgery was successful via a post on Instagram.

"Hi everyone. Surgery went really well today. Thank you for all your incredible messages and support ❤️ I will keep you updated on my recovery. But now rest and heal," he posted.

In this post, tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Boris Becker wished him a speedy recovery, including other ATP stars like Jannik Sinner, Ben Shelton, and Gael Monfils.

"Get well soon!" commented Nadal and Sinner.

"Get well soon and make full recovery!" added Becker.

#3. Mirra Andreeva's visa struggles cause trouble in her WTA Finals qualification

Even after a stellar 2025 season, Mirra Andreeva might miss out on the WTA Finals due to her visa issues. According to Australian player Ellen Perez, the Russian withdrew from the Toray Pan Pacific Open due to problems with her visa approval as well.

However, Elena Rybakina, who has a difference of just a few points from the Russian, will gain a major advantage. Insider Jose Morgado revealed that if the Kazakh had a deep run in the WTA 500 event in Tokyo, it would mar all chances of the 18-year-old qualifying for the WTA finals.

#4. Jannik Sinner criticized by Italian journalist for Davis Cup withdrawal

Jannik Sinner was called out by Italian journalist Bruno Vespa, as the Italian withdrew from the Davis Cup this year, scheduled in Piazza Maggiore in Bologna in mid-November. Sinner had been an instrumental part of the Italian squad for the earlier editions of the event, leading his country to victory in the 2023 and 2024.

Vespa took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his displeasure over the situation, as well as praising Carlos Alcaraz for not putting his national duties behind.

"Why should an Italian root for Sinner? He speaks German (right, it’s his language), lives in Monte Carlo, doesn’t play for the national team in the Davis Cup to take an extra week of vacation. Kudos to Alcaraz who takes the field for his Spain," he wrote.

The final of the Davis Cup will be held on November 23, 2025.

#5. Coco Gauff's parents enjoy a date night

Coco Gauff's parents, Candi and Corey Gauff, enjoyed a date night at The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in downtown West Palm Beach, Florida. The couple spent some quality time together at the revival of the Broadway musical adaptation, The Wiz, running from October 21 to 26.

The American was charmed by her parents' 'cuteness' and commented under the Instagram post with pictures from the date shared by her mother.

"Cuteeee, " she posted.

The couple has been married for more than two decades and helps their three kids, Coco, Cody and Cameron, pursue their sporting dreams.

