Tennis News Today: Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz reacts to her father playing tennis again; Stefanos Tsitsipas opens up on childhood financial struggles

Stefanos Tsitsipas opened up about his financial struggles as a child, when his father cum coach, Apostolos, was not even allowed to withdraw any money from banks.

Elina Svitolina and her daughter Skai went sightseeing at Auckland Zoo. Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle spoke out about the 'endless' misconceptions about her that exist.

1) Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz reacts to her father hitting the tennis court again

Andre Agassi recently returned to tennis action after nearly a year away, demonstrating the sway he still has over the game. The eight-time Grand Slam champion retired from the sport in 2006 after a failed US Open bid.

He took to Instagram yesterday to share a short video of himself displaying his excellent backhand skills. He made a joke in the caption, writing:

"First hit in over a year. Maybe I could have done something in this game."

Following that, Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz Elle commented on her father's post and reacted to his fine tennis skills, writing:

"Machine."

A screenshot of Jaz Agassi's Instagram comment

2) Stefanos Tsitsipas opens up on his childhood financial struggles

Stefanos Tsitsipas pictured at the 2024 Australian Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas spoke about the financial difficulties he and his family faced when he was a kid. Tsitsipas' father, Apostolos, who is also his coach, quit his job to focus on his son's career. However, because of Greece's economic difficulties back then, banks refused to let him withdraw any money.

"That shows his character, because it was one of the worst moments in Greek history. I went through a lot of hardships," Tsitsipas told The Guardian. "Obviously tennis is expensive and my father was struggling. The banks wouldn’t let him withdraw X amount of money each day so it was very stressful for him."

He added:

"As a kid, I felt it, but I had so much belief in my skills that I was determined to make it, to give my parents a better life."

3) Elina Svitolina visits Auckland Zoo with daughter Skai after ASB Classic campaign

Elina Svitolina recently visited the Auckland Zoo with her and Gael Monfils' daughter Skai, where they had a great time together. This comes after the Ukrainian lost the ASB Classic title to Coco Gauff the day before.

Svitolina took to Instagram to share photos from their visit, writing in the caption:

"Little recap of my journey to New Zealand 🇳🇿 It was an incredible adventure visiting @aucklandzoo, where we had the opportunity to feed giraffes, ostriches, and make friends with other animals."

"Additionally, I had a great time @asbclassic. Playing in my first tournament of the year with an amazing crowd for every match, and witnessing an authentic Haka performance right in front of me. Thanks for the love," she added.

4) Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle speaks about the 'endless' misconceptions people have about her

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently held a Q&A session in her Instagram stories, where a fan asked her what she thought was the biggest misconception people have about her.

Riddle replied that there are many things such as 'uneducated, mean, unemployed', which used to make her 'blood boil.' However, she now sees those as learning opportunities and takes advantage.

"They are endless. Uneducated, mean, unemployed (?? I see this one a lot lol), superficial etc etc etc," Riddle wrote.

"Long ago it used to make my blood boil but now I understand that it is an opportunity - people underestimating you and having misconceptions about you is a gift. Use it to your advantage," she added.

Morgan Riddle via Instagram stories

