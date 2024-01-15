Tennis News Today: Andre Agassi's daughter reacts to him kissing Steffi Graf's Australian Open pic; Novak Djokovic dons '24' shoes in Melbourne opener

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic donned his special '24' shoes during his opening round match at the 2024 Australian Open. The Serb also explained why he mocked Ben Shelton's celebration at the US Open last year.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz Elle reacted to her father kissing her mother's winner's portrait at the Melbourne Slam, while Naomi Osaka's custom kit for the year's first Major was revealed.

On that note, here's a quick rundown of the day's biggest headlines:

1) Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz reacts to her father kissing her mother's Australian Open winner's portrait

Andre Agassi is currently in Melbourne, where he took part in the trophy ceremony to kick off this year's Australian Open on Sunday (January 14).

During his time Down Under, the former World No. 1 posted a series of photos on Instagram, one of which showed him kissing a large portrait of his wife Steffi Graf holding the 1994 Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

"Talk to me @Australianopen 2024," Agassi captioned his post.

Agassi's post was later reposted by his and Graf's daughter Jaz Elle on her Instagram stories. While Jaz didn't write anything in the caption, sharing the post implied that she approved of the happy moment.

2) Novak Djokovic shows off special '24' shoes during Australian Open opener

Novak Djokovic got off to a winning start at the 2024 Australian Open, defeating 18-year-old qualifier Dino Prizmic in the first round. The Serb, however, had to come back from a set down to beat the Croat 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4.

Aside from Djokovic's mental toughness, the fans were drawn to his special blue colored Asics shoes with the number '24' printed on the heel side. This figure represents the number of Grand Slams won by the Serb to date.

3) Naomi Osaka's custom kit for Australian Open 2024 revealed

Naomi Osaka will make her Grand Slam comeback on Day 2 of the Australian Open on Monday (January 15). The Japanese star was sidelined for the entire 2023 season as she gave birth to her daughter Shai with her boyfriend Cordae.

Osaka will kick off her campaign at the Melbourne Slam against a tough opponent in the form of Caroline Garcia. Before the match, Nike unveiled her custom kit—a black sleeveless dress with a white strip running across a color-blocked design.

4) Novak Djokovic explains why he mocked Ben Shelton's celebration at US Open 2023

Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton both drew public attention with their gestures during the 2023 US Open. After defeating Shelton in the semifinals, Djokovic mockingly made a phone-hanging gesture, something Shelton had done several times during the tournament to celebrate his match wins.

Djokovic has now clarified his actions, stating in a recent interview with L'Equipe that Shelton's behavior was disrespectful and improper.

"It was a reaction against [Shelton]. He did not behave properly, with respect, on court, and before the match. If anyone one places himself in the unsportsmanlike zone, I react," the 24-time Major winner said.

