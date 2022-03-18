Tennis news today: Stakhovsky reveals Federer's foundation is working towards helping Ukraine, Serena Williams & Nike team up to fight for gender equality | 18 March 2022

Sergiy Stakhovsky recently revealed that Roger Federer is looking for ways to aid the people of Ukraine amid the conflict with Russia.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams and her sponsor Nike have joined hands to push for gender equality.

On the court, the women's semifinalists have been decided at the Indian Wells Open.

Here's a quick recap of the day's biggest news.

Sergiy Stakhovsky opens up about Roger Federer's efforts to help Ukraine

Former Ukrainian tennis pro Sergiy Stakhovsky, who's currently a part of his country's war efforts, has opened up about Roger Federer's efforts to help.

According to Stakhovsky, the Swiss is looking for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. His foundation is also looking to help children affected by the crisis.

"Roger Federer wishes that there would be peace soon," Sergiy Stakhovsky said. "He and (his wife) Mirka's foundation are looking for ways to help the children in Ukraine and also to look after some in Switzerland."

Earlier, Novak Djokovic had also offered his support to the people of Ukraine, as per Stakhovsky.

Serena Williams and Nike team up to fight for gender equality

Serena Williams has long been a champion for various social causes. She has been outspoken about the issues she has faced as a woman and a person of color. Now, along with Nike, the tennis legend is launching the Nike Athlete Think Tank to ensure equal access for women athletes.

Serena Williams @serenawilliams The Nike Athlete Think Tank is a collective dedicated to amplifying the voices of women athletes. Because women and girls don’t have equal access to play and sport, we teamed up to share our experiences and turn insights into action and fight for gender equality. The Nike Athlete Think Tank is a collective dedicated to amplifying the voices of women athletes. Because women and girls don’t have equal access to play and sport, we teamed up to share our experiences and turn insights into action and fight for gender equality. https://t.co/z7liY5fh3u

"The Nike Athlete Think Tank is a collective dedicated to amplifying the voices of women athletes. Because women and girls don’t have equal access to play and sport, we teamed up to share our experiences and turn insights into action and fight for gender equality," Williams wrote on Twitter.

Quite often, female athletes don't get the same opportunities as their male counterparts. The think tank has been set up to change that and promote equal rights.

Davis Cup announces host cities for the group stage

Glasgow (UK), Hamburg (Germany), Bologna (Italy) and Malaga (Spain) have been announced as the host cities for the Davis Cup group stage.

The group stage is set to be held in September, followed by the Finals in November. Along with 2021 runners-up Croatia, semifinalists Serbia and wildcard Great Britain, 12 countries qualified for the group stage via the qualifiers a few weeks ago.

After 2021 champions Russia were barred from competing, another spot opened up, which was given to Canada.

Women's semifinalists locked in at the Indian Wells Open

The Indian Wells Open is in its closing stages and the final four women are set to battle it out on Friday. Defending champion Paula Badosa will take on World No. 6 Maria Sakkari, while former Roland Garros champions Iga Swiatek and Simona Halep will square off in the other semifinal.

Nick Kyrgios almost hits a ball kid with his racquet

Following his quarter-final loss to Rafael Nadal at the Indian Wells Open, Nick Kyrgios smashed a racquet that nearly hit a ball kid. The racquet bounced for quite a distance and landed perilously close to a ball kid, who had to stay alert to avoid being hit in the head.

Kyrgios was beaten 7-6(0), 5-7, 6-4 by Nadal, who will face Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals.

