Tennis Schedule Today: Marseille 2024, Abu Dhabi Open & other tournaments start time, livestream details & more ft. Andy Murray, Naomi Osaka

Tennis action continues at the Abu Dhabi Open, Open 13 Provence and other tournaments taking place this week.

Naomi Osaka and Danielle Collins will face off in a must-see encounter at the Abu Dhabi Open. While the former is competing in the Middle East for the first time since 2019, the latter is on a farewell tour at the moment.

Andy Murray is still on the hunt for his first win of the year. The former World No. 1 will take on Tomas Machac in his opener at the Open 13 Provence. Denis Shapovalov and Sebastian Korda are among the other big names in action there.

With plenty of exciting matches to get through the day, here's a look at the tournament schedules for February 6, 2024:

Schedule for Day 2 of the Open 13 Provence

Central

Starting at 11:30 a.m. local time: (WC) Pierre-Hughes Herbert/Gregoire Jacq vs (2) Harri Heliovaara/John Peers

Not before 1:30 p.m. local time: Gregoire Barrere vs (5) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

followed by: Tomas Machac vs Andy Murray

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Hugo Gaston vs (WC) Denis Shapovalov

followed by: Sebastian Korda vs (Q) Hugo Grenier

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Open 13 Provence?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia can catch the Open 13 Provence live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can catch up on the proceedings on Sky UK.

Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

Open 13 Provence - Match Timings

Matches on both the courts will begin at 11:30 a.m. local time. The start times for fans in the US, Canada, UK and India for Day 2 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA February 6, 2024; 5:30 a.m. ET Canada February 6, 2024; 5:30 a.m. ET UK February 6, 2024: 10:30 a.m. GMT India February 6, 2024; 4:00 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 2 of the Abu Dhabi Open

Stadium Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Anna Danilina/Nadia Kichenok vs (2) Beatriz Haddad Maia/Luisa Stefani

Not before at 1:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Alex Eala vs Magda Linette

followed by: (WC) Naomi Osaka vs (Q) Danielle Collins

Not before at 3:30 p.m. local time: (9) Veronika Kudermetova vs (Q) Heather Watson

followed by: Lesia Tsurenko vs (8) Liudmila Samsonova

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch Abu Dhabi Open 2024?

Danielle Collins at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open.

Viewers in the USA and UK can watch the Abu Dhabi Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

For more details regarding broadcast of matches, click here.

Abu Dhabi Open 2024 - Match Timings

The first match on the main show court will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India, here are the broadcast times for Day 2 of the Abu Dhabi Open:

Country Start time USA February 6, 2024; 2:00 a.m. ET Canada February 6, 2024; 2:00 a.m. ET UK February 6, 2024: 7:00 p.m. GMT India February 6, 2024; 12:30 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 2 of the Transylvania Open

TBA

Where to watch Transylvania Open 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Schedule for Day 2 of the 2024 Dallas Open

TBA

Where to watch Dallas Open 2024?

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

Schedule for Day 2 of the Cordoba Open

TBA

Where to watch Cordoba Open 2024?

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

