"Thanks Jannik Sinner" - Italy Davis Cup captain Filippo Volandri hails World No. 4 after SF heroics

Italy's Davis Cup captain, Filippo Volandri, couldn't help but heap praise on Jannik Sinner for his spectacular performance in the semifinals that proved crucial in securing Italy's win over Serbia.

The World No. 4 has played a huge role in his team's run to the final, having won all of his matches so far both in singles and doubles.

Sinner faced Djokovic in the semifinals after Italy were 0-1 down. He saved three match points to beat the Serb 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 before winning the decisive doubles match, where he teamed up with Lorenzo Sonego.

Italy captain Filippo Volandri lavished praise on the 22-year-old for his performance and thanked him. He also called Sinner the team's "point of power".

"Thanks, Jannik. No, obviously it's our point of power. Jannik gives us a lot of energy, gives us a lot of confidence in ourselves obviously. He's a great player, but he's not only a great player; he's a great person. That's what I like," Volandri said.

Sinner's win over Djokovic means that he has defeated the Serb in consecutive weeks. The Italian said that defeating the World No. 1 was a great deal and that he was proud of how he handled it.

"Yeah, it means a lot. Obviously before the match we were talking that it was a really important test today, you know, trying to understand what to expect before the match. Then I think we made a good tactical moment also before the match, and then obviously playing it is a little bit different but I think I have to be really proud about how I handle the situation," the 22-year-old said.

Sinner also said that he was happy for the team as they had a good opportunity to win the Davis Cup.

"As I said, I'm just very happy for all of us, for the team, and tomorrow we have a great opportunity. We know this, but in the other way, we will try to stay as relaxed as possible, you know, keeping a smile in our head, which is important also, and then also to be happy to be here, no? It's not so many -- for me, it's the first time that we can play a final in Davis Cup, which means a lot for us," the Italian said.

Jannik Sinner's Italy will face Australia in the Davis Cup final

Jannik Sinner in action at Davis Cup semifinals

Italy will take on Australia in the Davis Cup Final, which will be the first time that the two sides lock horns in the tournament's title clash.

Speaking about the tie, Sinner expressed uncertainty about Italy's lineup:

"Well, we don't know who is going to play...If I play against [Alex de Minaur], it's gonna be different. You know, finals, as I said, it's always different."

Australia will win their 29th Davis Cup title if they suceed, while Italy will claim their second if they come out on top.

