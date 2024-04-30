"That's too far, he’s not Roger Federer","Somebody needs to stop them" - Fans react to Jannik Sinner's fan group 'Carota Boys' releasing a book

Tennis fans recently reacted to Jannik Sinner's fan group, known as the 'Carota Boys' releasing a book.

Sinner has a dedicated fan group known as the Carota Boys, a group of six men who dress in extravagant carrot costumes and travel around the world to support him. The Carota Boys were first spotted during the 2023 Italian Open and have since been seen at the French Open, Wimbledon Championships, the 2024 Australian Open and the 2024 ABN AMRO Open.

Recently, the Carota Boys took to social media and revealed that they have released a book titled "Carrot Boys: Orange Dream, Six Friends, and a Crazy Love for Jannik Sinner" (translated from Italian), published by the renowned Rizzoli publishing house.

Tennis fans were taken aback by the news of a fan group publishing a book. They took to social media to share their opinion on the same.

One fan expressed their disbelief that a player like Jannik Sinner, who is not as established as Roger Federer, would have a book released by his fan group.

"Nah thats too far he’s not Federer wtf 😭 ," the fan posted.

One fan even went as far as to suggest that the Carota Boys needed to be stopped.

"Somebody needs to stop them," a fan posted.

"A freaking BOOK ???? A BOOOK???? A BOOOOOOOOOOK ?????" a fan wrote.

Others stated that the book needs to be shut down.

"SHUT IT DOWN," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

A fan speculated that the Carota Boys may have published the book as a means to fund their travels to Jannik Sinner's matches across the globe.

"Money for tournament visits was running low I see," a fan posted.

"This is so unserious," a fan wrote.

"WE NEED TO K*** THEM," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Jannik Sinner on the Carota Boys: "They are getting more famous than I am, happy for them"

Jannik Sinner

Earlier this year, at a press conference during the 2024 Australian Open, Jannik Sinner gave his thoughts on the Carota Boys. Sinner expressed his appreciation for the group's support from the stands and stated that it felt nice to see them there.

"Yeah, it feels good. I was not expecting them to come here, but it's nice to see them in the stands (smiling). Obviously we have made some great memories together, no, with all the support they give me," Sinner said.

The World No. 2 also mentioned that he believed the Carota Boys were slowly becoming more famous than him, but he was genuinely happy for the recognition they were getting.

"Yeah, they are getting more famous than I am slowly (smiling). You know, I'm happy for them, no? It's nice to have them. Obviously I also have to watch out for myself, because, you know, I want to win as many matches as possible, but maybe this support gives me in the key moments maybe this extra belief maybe," Sinner added.

Jannik Sinner is currently competing at the 2024 Madrid Open and he recently defeated Karen Khachanov with a score of 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals in Madrid for the first time.

The Italian will face the winner of the fourth-round match between Casper Ruud and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last eight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback