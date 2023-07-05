"There is no GOAT but the most successful player of all time: Novak Djokovic" - Boris Becker

Tennis legend Boris Becker has opined that Novak Djokovic is the most successful player of all time, while dismissing the greatest of all-time (GOAT) debate.

The GOAT debate in men's tennis has been going on for ages due to the achievements of the Big-3 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Djokovic. The trio have won multiple accolades during their respective careers, which has led several pundits and former players to come up with different responses to the debate.

Boris Becker, winner of six Grand Slam singles titles and a former coach of the 23-time Grand Slam winner, was asked to name the GOAT of tennis. The 55-year-old wasn't drawn into an answer, but opined that Novak Djokovic is the most successful player of all time.

"That's the ultimate question: There is no GOAT... But the most successful player of all time (Novak)," Becker wrote on Instagram.

The German was appointed as Djokovic's head coach in 2013. Over the course of their partnership, the Serb won six Grand Slam titles, including the 2016 French Open. The duo parted ways later that year.

Among other questions asked on Instagram, Becker was also asked if he would write a book on his experiences.

"Probably, might be a bestseller," he captioned his Instagram story.

Earlier this year, Becker also congratulated Djokovic on winning his 23rd Major Crown in Paris.

"Novak Djokovic, you did it. And how you did it - with confidence, skill and style. Biggest congrats for your record breaking 23rd Grand Slam title Roland Garros. What an outstanding achievement, considering where you come from. With Wimbledon calling you're surely not done yet. Keep it up and see you soon," Becker wrote on Instagram.

Novak Djokovic will take on Jordan Thompson in 2R of Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic (right) at Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic kicked off his Wimbledon defense by beating Pedro Cachin, 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (4), in the first round of the campaign. Djokovic landed 13 aces to knock the Argentine out of the tournament.

In the second round, the four-time defending champion will take on Australia's Jordan Thompson. Thompson beat Brandon Nakashima in a five-set thriller in the opening round of the grasscourt major.

Djokovic is currently in a three-way race for the top spot in the rankings after Wimbledon. Joining him in the race are Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev. World No. 1 Alcaraz will retain his ranking if he wins the Wimbledon title, while Djokovic will reclaim the top spot if he successfully defends his title.

Medvedev, also has a slim chance of being the World No. 1. To achieve that, the Russian will have to win the title and also hope that Alcaraz loses in the third round and Djokovic exits in the fourth round.

