"These girls are so sick of Iga Swiatek", "It's ok to admit it" - Fans react to Madison Keys' "straightforward" remark about playing the Pole on clay

Madison Keys expressed her views on what it is like to play Iga Swiatek on clay. The American claimed that the experience was unpleasant and her straightforward nature impressed tennis fans.

Keys defeated Danielle Collins in the final of the Internationaux de Strasbourg on Saturday (May 25). Before the final, during a press conference, the 29-year-old was asked what it was like to go up against Swiatek on clay.

In their past two encounters on clay, Keys has faced similar 6-1, 6-3 defeats against the World No. 1 Pole.

"It s**ks," Madison Keys spoke of playing Swiatek on clay.

Fans were impressed with the American speaking her heart.

"She said out loud what every other player thinks too, bravo Maddie it's ok to admit it," one fan wrote on X.

"These girls are so damn sick of Iga," another wrote.

"Without mincing words," a third fan wrote.

"She called it by name and is doing only better for herself now. Love her straightforwardness," a fourth fan wrote.

"I need these girls to step up man come on ladies," a fifth fan wrote.

"Her dejected face mannnn she as fed up as us," yet another fan wrote.

Madison Keys compliments Iga Swiatek's gameplay on clay: "I feel like she moves really well"

Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek at the Madrid Open.

Madison Keys met Iga Swiatek in the semifinal of the 2024 Madrid Open and the quarterfinal of the 2024 Italian Open. The American suffered the same fate in both matches as Swiatek went on to win both titles by defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the finals.

Keys praised Swiatek's exceptional skills on clay during the same press conference:

"Because she's really good[laughs] I feel like she moves really well on the clay and she times everything really well and you feel like you shouldn't get wrong footed very often. She's able to reset the point over and over again, so you feel like you never really get ahead."

"And then you feel you're trying to make something out of nothing and that's where I think people start missing more and going for too much and she just does a really good job, constantly keeping pressure on you," she added.

Both players will move on to the French Open next. Keys is set to begin her campaign at the Claycourt Slam against Renata Zarazua while Swiatek will begin her title defense against Leolia Jeanjean on May 27.