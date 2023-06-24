Naomi Osaka lightheartedly shared the reason behind her not participating in doubles tennis, reacting to a meme referencing singles players' cluelessness during doubles matches.

Osaka last competed on the tour at the Japan Open back in September 2022. She was forced to retire from her Round of 16 match against Beatriz Haddad Maia due to injury.

On January 11, three days after withdrawing from the 2023 Australian Open, the former World No. 1 announced that she was expecting her first child with long-time boyfriend Cordae. On June 2, the couple held a gender reveal party and shared that they were expecting a baby girl.

On June 23, a user took to social media and shared a meme mocking the unfamiliarity displayed by singles players when approaching the net during doubles matches.

Naomi Osaka reshared the post on her own social media and quipped that the meme demonstrated the reasons behind her refraining from playing doubles tennis.

"This is why I don't play doubles," Osaka posted on her Instagram story.

Naomi Osaka's Instagram story

Osaka's career doubles win/loss record stands at 2-14. She reached a career-high doubles ranking of World No. 324 back in April, 2017.

"I want to try to win the Olympics next year" -

Naomi Osaka reveals comeback goals post-maternity break

Osaka reveals her comeback goals

In April, Naomi Osaka disclosed that she intends to compete at the 2024 Australian Open and expressed optimism regarding her post-pregnancy career.

"I'm definitely going to perform well and be a better player than I have been last year. For me, my results just made me want to try harder and be the best that I can be. I’ll be competing in Australia next year," Naomi Osaka said in an interview with a Japanese sports journalist.

The four-time Grand Slam champion shared that she would have almost six months to prepare for her return to the tour.

"The baby is due in June or July, so I have August, September, October, November and December. I have almost six months," she added.

Additionally, the 25-year-old expressed her desire to clich the gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

"I want to try to win the Olympics next year," Osaka said.

Osaka also revealed that she was greatly looking froward to the moment her daughter can watch her compete on the tour.

"I think that moment will be surreal and I really look forward to the day that it actually happens. It really does feel like a dream to think of my own child in the stands watching me, and I’m so excited that I’ve got that coming in the not-so-distant future," Osaka said in an interview with Today's Elise Sole.

