Venus Williams' boyfriend Andrea Preti suits up her 17-year-old pup Harry in James Bond-style tux

Venus Williams' boyfriend Andrea Preti has been spending quality time with the American tennis star's dog, Harry. He dressed the 17-year-old pup in a James Bond-style tuxedo.

Ad

Preti has been regularly sharing images of Harry on his Instagram Story, and his most recent one was an image of the pup dressed in a tuxedo. The Denmark-born actor captioned the image with a James Bond reference:

"HARRY PRIME 007 is ready"

Venus Williams' boyfriend Andre Preti's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @andreapreti88)

Williams and Preti confirmed their relationship with a kiss during the Fashion Week in Milan in February. Before that, there were rumors on social media about the couple dating as they were spotted enjoying a vacation together in the Bahamas, where Williams called Preti the "best company."

Ad

Trending

After confirming their relationship, Preti has been seen interacting with Williams' family on social media. He has commented multiple times on Venus' sister Serena Williams' post and even paid tribute to their mother, Oracene.

In tennis terms, the 44-year-old has yet to retire from the sport. She has officially dropped out of the WTA rankings after losing the points earned at the Miami Open last year, which was her final event before taking a hiatus. She received a wildcard at the BNP Paribas Open at 2025 Indian Wells but denied it.

Ad

Venus Williams denied accepting Indian Wells wildcard after officials spread the news

Venus Williams playing at the 2024 Miami Open - Source: Getty

In February, it was announced by the official Indian Wells accounts that Venus Williams had accepted a wildcard for the BNP Paribas Open. However, the American, who had shared glimpses of her return to training, admitted later that she was unaware of the happenings.

Ad

Williams told the Tennis Weekly Podcast that she had other commitments and could not play at the event.

"Actually I'm not... That wasn't true. No, I'm not playing. Actually I found the announcement super amusing because, I don't know, people seem to be happy, so I was like, maybe I'll just go with it, I don't know, I'm actually not going. I'm gonna be like, overseas. I'm not gonna be here so I'm watching it on TV. I'm sorry guys," Venus Williams said.

Williams was later spotted training at the Miami Open with Ons Jabeur, and there were rumors about her featuring in the doubles event. However, that did not materialize either. The seven-time Grand Slam champions' return date is still unknown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"