WATCH: Bizarre scenes as Matteo Berrettini crushing Alexander Zverev forces players to halt play after Monte-Carlo crowd erupts on all courts

Matteo Berrettini’s victory against Alexander Zverev at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters was felt on all courts. Arthur Fils and Tallon Griekspoor, who were competing on the adjacent court, were forced to pause after the crowd present in their stadium burst into cheers and applause.

Berrettini secured his career’s first-ever top-2 win, edging out top seed Zverev with a 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 comeback in the second round on Tuesday, April 8. The latter was thus handed his seventh loss of the season, having won just six matches since his Australian Open final defeat to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

Considering the Monte-Carlo Masters venue’s proximity to Italy, Matteo Berrettini received immense support from the crowd on Court Rainier III throughout the contest. After he crossed the finish line, his supporters couldn’t contain their excitement and offered him a standing ovation.

The announcement of Berrettini’s win was heard on all nearby courts. In what was a bizarre moment on Court des Princes, Arthur Fils and Tallon Griekspoor delayed their play after the Italian’s supporters present in their stadium erupted in cheers, too.

Interestingly, Alexander Zverev’s previous two losses at Indian Wells and Miami came against Griekspoor and Fils, respectively. The pair seemed pleased about their colleague earning his share of a top-2 win and joined the crowd, smiling and applauding.

Watch the video here:

Berrettini, who beat Mariano Navone in the first round before facing Zverev, awaits either his compatriot Lorenzo Musetti or Jiri Lehecka for a spot in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Matteo Berrettini after beating Alexander Zverev at Monte-Carlo Masters: "I've been missing this atmosphere"

Matteo Berrettini pictured after beating Alexander Zverev at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters - Image Source: Getty

Matteo Berrettini has scripted an enviable streak on claycourts. The Italian, who won three titles on the surface last year (Marrakesh, Gstaad, and Kitzbuhel), holds a 17-1 record on the surface since 2024, with the one loss coming in the opening round of last year’s Monte-Carlo Masters.

After turning his fortunes around this time, the former World No. 6 was appreciative of the support he received during his match against Alexander Zverev. During his appearance on the Tennis Channel, he joked that he was enlivened by his supporters yelling his name after a forgettable opening set.

"(They were yelling my name) to make me wake up. In the first set I was asleep," Berrettini joked.

"But the support was unbelievable. We started yesterday at Court des Princes, but today was even better, obviously bigger court and it was packed," he added. "These are the matches you’ve been dreaming about when you’re a kid, right? I’ve been missing this atmosphere; this kind of fight."

Zverev was Berrettini’s second top-10 win of the year after his opening-round victory against Novak Djokovic in Doha. With the win, he also confirmed his compatriot Jannik Sinner’s return to tennis as the World No. 1 at their home tournament in Rome in May.

