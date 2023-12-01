WATCH: Naomi Osaka shares glimpse of training session as she continues her preparations for 2024 comeback

Naomi Osaka's preparations for her impending comeback are in full swing. The former World No. 1 has offered a peek into her intense training session, showing off her enduring skills on the court.

Osaka last competed on the tour at the Pan Pacific Open back in September 2022. She was forced to withdraw from the tournament before her second-round clash against Beatriz Haddad Maia due to an abdominal illness.

Subsequently, soon after her withdrawal from the 2023 Australian Open, the four-time Grand Slam champion announced that she was expecting her first child with long-time boyfriend, Cordae. In July, she gave birth to a baby girl named Shai.

Naomi Osaka wasted no time in returning to the court shortly after giving birth. In a matter of days, she was spotted taking part in practice drills and actively gearing up for her comeback. The 26-year-old has since intensified her training regimen, regularly updating fans on her progress through social media.

The former World No. 1 recently shared a glimpse into her latest training session, showing off her impressive court coverage.

"Training," she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Naomi Osaka's return date is now confirmed, with the 26-year-old commencing her 2024 season at the Brisbane International. The WTA 500 event is scheduled to take place from 31 December to 7 January, serving as crucial preparation for the Australian Open starting on January 14.

The four-time Grand Slam champion expressed excitement about making her return at the WTA 500 event, emphasizing the tournament's significance in the context of her comeback.

"I am really excited about getting back out on court and competing. I always love starting my season in Brisbane and can’t wait to return. The Brisbane International is such a great tournament and will set me up for a brilliant comeback this summer," Naomi Osaka said (via the WTA's official website).

"It would be great for the sport to see Naomi Osaka back at the top" - Martina Navratilova

Naomi Osaka

Martina Navratilova recently shared her thoughts on Naomi Osaka's impending comeback to tour. She conveyed her belief that the former World No. 1 would require some time to readjust and rebuild her confidence after her extended layoff.

"I’m really looking forward to seeing how this all unfolds. After the layoff, it’s going to take her time to get her match legs underneath her, the confidence flowing again. I just hope that she takes it slower, rather than too fast," Navratilova told the WTA.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion predicted the 26-year-old being among the title contenders by the time the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells rolled around, given her past success at the tournament. She also stated that having Osaka's return to the top would be a positive development for the sport.

"I’m thinking by Indian Wells, early March, she’ll be back in the mix, back to being her amazing self. She won the title there in 2018. It would be great for the sport to see her back at the top," she added.

