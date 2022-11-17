Watch: Young fan becomes emotional after getting Novak Djokovic's autograph in ATP Finals 2022

Novak Djokovic advanced to the semifinals of the Nitto ATP Finals by defeating Andrey Rublev. He moved one step closer to a record-tying sixth title in the prestigious season-ending tournament.

In a match that lasted just 68 minutes, Djokovic defeated the Russian 6-4, 6-1 in his bid to match Roger Federer's record of six title victories. The Serb will next lock horns with Russian Daniil Medvedev on Friday.

In a video posted by the ATP Tour, Novak Djokovic was seen giving his autograph to a young fan. The Serb went to the kid immediately after the match, autographed his ball, and gave him a warm hug.

The young fan was clearly overjoyed and soon started sobbing after receiving a signature from his idol and a hug.

"I was very happy to receive the news, of course, I want to go back there" - Novak Djokovic on being granted a visa to play at the 2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic at the Nitto ATP Finals.

Following his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccination, Djokovic was deported from Australia in January 2022, just before the Australian Open. The deportation also carried a three-year visa ban.

However, according to widespread reports on Tuesday, the Australian government is set to overturn the three-year ban imposed on the former World No. 1.

The nine-time Australian Open champion commented on the situation in a press conference after his victory over Andrey Rublev. He expressed his joy at receiving the news and said that it was a big relief for him and his team:

"Well, of course, I was very happy to receive the news yesterday. Yeah, it was a relief obviously knowing what I and people closest to me in my life have been through this year with what happened in Australia and post Australia obviously.

"I could not receive better news for sure, during this tournament as well. Of course, knowing that I have clarity now, what I do in the off-season, starting the season in Australia, also of course did relieve some of the pressure me and my team felt. Just giving that clarity makes it great for us."

The 35-year-old also said that he is looking forward to going to Australia, a place where he has enjoyed plenty of success:

"Australian Open has been my most successful Grand Slam. I made some of the best memories there. Of course, I want to go back there, I want to play tennis, do what I do best, hopefully have a great Australian summer."

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 ATP finals? Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas 1478 votes