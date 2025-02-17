"We used to be a civilized nation" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian jokes about Rock Band's discontinuation, expresses hope from ModRetro

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, joked about the discontinuation of the Rock Band video game series and shared his hope that ModRetro would revive it. The Reddit co-founder, who owns a ModRetro console, has been seen with it in the hands of both his parents and his daughter.

An X account named 'Jeff Morris Jr.' expressed their desire to invest in any startup that revives the game Rock Band, declaring that "our world needs this again." Ohanian responded to the post and revealed he had recently found one for his daughters, writing:

"Recently found a boxed one on eBay for my girls to experience… we used to be a civilized nation… but don’t fret—just wait until @modretro does it"

Rock Band was first released in 2007 by Harmonix followed by three more mainline titles, Rock Band 2 (2008), Rock Band 3 (2010), and Rock Band 4 (2015). No more mainline titles of the game have been released and since 2024, Harmonix ended its weekly DLC (Downloadable content) as well.

Ohanian, however, believes ModRetro may bring the game back. ModRetro is a retro gaming company founded by Oculus creator Palmer Luckey, specializing in high-quality hardware that brings classic gaming experiences to modern players.

In recent times, the 41-year-old's limited edition console was checked out by his parents when he called them 'boomers' being 'fascinated' by it. His daughter Olympia was also seen playing Spiderman on the console.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals how the video game 'Doom' helped him create Reddit

In 2005, along with Steve Huffman, and Alan Swartz, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian co-founded Reddit but the seeds of the invention were unintentionally sown by the video game Doom.

In December 2023, an X account posted about Doom's release 30 years ago from that date and how it became "one of the most influential titles in video game history." Responding to the post, Ohanian wrote:

"My parents wouldn't let me buy this game...😏 But it still managed to change my life because it got me hooked on learning to code so I could build my own games... Starting with mods... Years later I read Masters of Doom and decided I could start a tech company, too: @Reddit," Serena Williams' husband wrote.

The Reddit co-founder stepped down from the board in 2020 and has since then moved on to several other ventures. He started a venture capital business called 776 and co-owns several sports teams.

