"What I've been waiting on" - Serena Williams reacts to Robert Downey Jr. leaving the door open for Marvel return as Iron Man

Self-proclaimed Marvel fan Serena Williams has expressed her delight at 'Iron Man' star Robert Downey Jr.'s willingness to make a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Downey kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his iconic portrayal of the titular character in 'Iron Man' in 2008. His journey in the franchise concluded with 'Avengers: Endgame' in 2019, where his character met his demise.

However, the 59-year-old, fresh off winning his first Oscar for his role of Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer, revealed that he would "happily" return to Marvel, expressing that the character of Iron Man held special significance for him. He also threw his support behind the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige.

"Happily. It’s too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me. And look, I always say, Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige. It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win," he told Esquire.

Downey's statement was welcomed with immense excitement from Marvel fans, including Serena Williams. The former World No. 1 took to social media to share her enthusiasm for his potential return.

"This is what I've been waiting on," she posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

The 23-time Grand Slam champion's excitement comes as no surprise, as she previously admitted to being "obsessed" with Marvel comics during the 'Thor: Love and Thunder' premiere in London back in 2022.

Additionally, Williams endorsed 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' as the "best Marvel movie" and urged fans to check it out.

Serena Williams: "I love Marvel, I think King Richard is like Iron Man and that there still are other stories around it"

Venus and Serena Williams at the 'King Richard' premiere

The critically acclaimed film 'King Richard,' released in 2021, delved into the life of Venus and Serena Williams' father, chronicling his journey during their formative years as promising tennis players.

Serena previously drew a parallel between the film and superhero franchises like Iron Man, suggesting that there were other narratives involved in the movie that could be made into spin-offs.

"I am a dreamer, and I love Marvel. I think King Richard is like Iron Man and that there still are other stories around it," Serena Williams said in an interview in 2022.

The former World No. 1 proposed that the next installment center around Venus Williams, with subsequent films exploring the lives of their mother, Oracene Price, and eventually her own, gradually building a superhero universe of their own.

"The next, obviously, would be the Venus story. And then there’s always the story about our other three sisters, and then there’s like a mom, and then there’s the Serena story. When I look at it, I see it just encompassing this whole superhero kind of thing," she added.

