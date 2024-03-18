"What just happened?";"An absolute pleasure to watch you play" - Iga Swiatek & Zendaya exchange niceties and gush over their Indian Wells encounter

Iga Swiatek recently caught up with Zendaya and exchanged niceties after the Pole's victory at the 2024 Indian Wells Open against Maria Sakkari.

Swiatek got the better of Sakkari to lift her second title at Tennis Paradise. The Pole won 6-4, 6-0 in just over an hour. She played flawless tennis throughout the tournament, dishing out three bagels( 6-0 set victory) and two breadsticks ( 6-1 set victory).

She just lost 21 games throughout the tournament, which is the least games a player(male or female) lost at Indian Wells since 1999. This was Swiatek's second title of the season after the Qatar Open WTA 1000 and 19th career title. The 22-year-old has now won eight WTA 1000 titles.

Zendaya was in attendance for the women's singles final at the Indian Wells along with her boyfriend Tom Holland. The actress later had a brief chat with the newly crowned Indian Wells champion.

Swiatek took to Instagram to share her delight in meeting the Hollywood star.

"What just happened? Thank you @zendaya for being kind, funny and mindful," Swiatek wrote.

Source- Iga Swiatek's Instagram story

Zendaya reshared Swiatek's story and reciprocated the admiration by complementing the World No. 1's game.

"It was an absolute privilege to meet you and watch you play, many many congratulations," Zendaya replied via her Instagram story.

Source- Iga Swiatek's Instagram story

Zendaya is set to star in a tennis-centric movie called 'Challengers', in which she plays a tennis player-turned-coach. It revolves around Zendaya's character whose tennis career ends after an injury, so she becomes her husband's coach. The movie hits the cinema on April 26.

Iga Swiatek: Meeting Zendaya was crazy

Iga Swiatek catches up with Zendaya at the 2024 Indian Wells Open

Iga Swiatek talked about meeting Zendaya and described it as a crazy experience, at the post-match press conference. She also mentioned that she was excited about the actor's tennis-centric movie.

For sure, meeting Zendaya was crazy, but on the other hand, she's a human like all of us. So I was just happy that she's enjoying tennis and she's, you know, having this movie with tennis theme coming out. So that should be really exciting," Swiatek said.

The World No. 1 joked that Zendaya was welcome to practice with her anytime.

"She can practice with me any time if she wants to. (Laughter). But for sure it was fun and she's a really great person. I feel pretty privileged that I'm in this place where I can meet these kind of people," she added.