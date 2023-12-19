"When they ban you, disqualify you and plain rob you, but you still lead the prize total" - Novak Djokovic's 100% bonus reduction by ATP annoys fans

Novak Djokovic not receiving any bonus payouts from the ATP for the 2023 season has sparked discontent among tennis fans.

Djokovic topped the ATP prize money chart for 2023, earning a mammoth $15,952,044. The World No. 1 achieved this feat despite receiving zero payouts from the bonus pool allocated to the top 30 players, based on the points earned in Masters 1000 and ATP Finals.

The 36-year-old did not receive any part of the bonus pool due to his absence from at least three ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in 2023. The COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US prevented the Serb from taking part in the Indian Wells and Miami Masters. Subsequently, he missed the Madrid Open due to an elbow injury and opted to skip the Canadian Open.

However, given his substantial prize money earnings from his three Grand Slam title wins, ATP Finals triumph, and two Masters 1000 victories, Djokovic topped the year-end prize money list regardless.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion was followed by Carlos Alcaraz in second place, with $15,196,504 in total earnings. Daniil Medvedev claimed third place with $11,548,023, while Jannik Sinner came in fourth with $10,456,264. Andrey Rublev rounded out the top five with $6,571,890 to his name.

Djokovic's lack of bonus payouts did not sit well with tennis fans. One fan pointed out that the Serb's absence from the Indian Wells and Miami Masters was beyond his control and criticized the ATP's decision.

"Been reported that Djokovic Masters bonus was taken off by 100% as it was stated he missed 3 Masters events 2 of these he wanted to play (Indian Wells and Miami) but was banned from playing them as he was unvaccinated. How is the @atptour even allowed in getting away with this?" the fan posted.

Meanwhile, other fans rejoiced at the World No. 1 topping the year-end prize money chart despite the ATP's perceived attempt to "rob" him.

"When they ban you, dq you and even plain rob you but you still lead the all time prize total," one fan commented.

"@atptour does everything possible to sideline him. But Djoker is still the best in the business," another fan chimed in.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Novak Djokovic pens heartfelt message as he reflects on "historic" 2023 season

Novak Djokovic recently reflected on his exceptional 2023 season in a touching post on social media. The Serb shared a video montage featuring the highlights from his season and penned a heartfelt message of gratitude for those who made it possible.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion began by thanking his wife, Jelena, for her unwavering support and for being the "best mother" to their two children while he was away on tour.

"What an amazing season this has been. Forever grateful to my wife for being the best mother I could ask for to (our) kids,while I was making history of the sport. Her support and love that I have been feeling from my family made this historic season possible," Djokovic captioned his Instagram post.

The World No. 1 also thanked his coaching team for their invaluable contributions and expressed excitement about carrying his success into 2024.

"I would like to congratulate and thank my team for their dedication and efforts. Another very successful year for the team in the books. We will remember this one forever," he wrote.

"So many memorable moments that sent chills down our spine. Journey continues in 2024. Looking forward to what’s coming up. Onwards and upwards 🙌💪⚡️," he added.

Before commencing his 2024 season, Djokovic is set to reignite his thrilling rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz in a highly anticipated exhibition match in Riyadh, set to take place on December 27.

