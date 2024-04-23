"Who knows if I'll have another chance" - Novak Djokovic on Paris Olympics 2024 possibly being last chance at gold medal

Novak Djokovic is laser-focused on ticking off the last major career milestone he has not achieved, an Olympic gold medal, at the upcoming Paris Games, which might be the last Games of his career.

Novak Djokovic recently won the 2023 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year for his remarkable performances last year that saw him win titles at the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open. He also emerged victorious at the Western & Southern Open, the Paris Masters, and the ATP Finals and ended 2023 as the World No. 1.

This was the Serb's fifth Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award after 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2019, equaling Roger Federer's record. After his win, the 36-year-old spoke about his plans for upcoming tournaments and pointed at 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris as the one where he wishes to put all his efforts.

The Serb has won almost every big title in tennis but an Olympic gold medal is missing from his illustrious trophy cabinet. In the press conference at the 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid on April 22, Novak Djokovic said that he is honored to represent his home nation at the world's "most prestigious and oldest" sporting competitions and believes in himself to win the illusive title in Paris.

"Well, I'm thinking about it and I, I think it is possible if I don't think it's possible, I probably would not be playing Olympic Games. So, you know, you always have to believe that everything is possible in life. And the Olympic Games are the oldest and most prestigious sporting events in the history of the sport. It's a huge honor to be representing Serbia in the Olympic Games," he said.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion hoped to stay fit for the Games, which he opined might be his last chance at a gold medal. While he hopes to be active and play at the 2028 Olympics Games in Los Angeles, he sees Paris as the most ripe opportunity.

He added, "So I hope I can be healthy and fit and I hope I can play my best tennis because at the end of the day, who knows if I get another chance to play the Olympic games. They only come every four years. I said recently that I would really want to play at least till LA Olympic Games, but you never know, you know at this stage what can happen or how far I can go. So I'll try to use this opportunity as best possible."

Novak Djokovic's best performance at Olympics has been bronze medal

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic made his debut at the 2008 Olympics Games in Beijing, China. He was seeded No. 3 at the Games and defeated USA's Robert Ginepri, Germany's Rainer Schuttler, Russia's Mikhail Youzhny, and France's Gael Monfils to reach the semifinals. Unfortunately, he lost to eventual gold medalist Rafael Nadal in the semifinals.

The Serb faced USA's James Blake in the bronze medal match and emerged victorious 6-3, 7-6 (4) to win his only medal at the Olympics so far. Djokovic has represented Serbia at the Olympics since then.

He finished fourth at the 2012 London Games and 2020 Tokyo Games and lost to Juan Martin del Potro in the opening round of the 2016 Rio Games.

