"Wish people would leave them alone" - Chris Evert shares her support for Princes Harry and Meghan Markle after host roasts them at Golden Globes 2024

Chris Evert has expressed her support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following the unpleasant remarks made about them by the host during the 2024 Golden Globes.

Host Jo Koy delivered a series of scathing jokes targeting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. His comedic assault took aim at the Netflix documentary, "Harry & Meghan," which was released in December 2022. The documentary delved into the couple's choice to distance themselves from their Royal duties and the Royal family.

The documentary chronicled the Duke and Duchess' departure from the Royal family and their relocation to California, as part of a lucrative agreement estimated at US$100 million. During his opening monologue, Jo Koy humorously remarked on the substantial sums of money the couple received for seemingly minimal effort.

“Staunton’s portrayal of the late Queen was so good, Prince Harry started calling her to ask for money… Prince Harry and Meghan will still be paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing - and that’s just by Netflix!” Koy joked.

Chris Evert, who has always shown her support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, took to social media to request people to respect the duo and showcase kindness and empathy.

"I really wish people would leave them alone and focus on themselves... Let's just all be kinder and less judgmental this year... ❤️ 🙏 ," the 18-time Grand Slam champion posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Chris Evert pulls out of Australian Open 2024 commentary team due to her cancer recurrence

Chris Evert speaking to the press at the 2023 WTA Finals

Last month, Chris Evert had announced her decision to withdraw from ESPN's commentary team for the 2024 Australian Open.

Evert had previously defeated ovarian cancer and was in remission. However, the recurrence of her cancer led her to withdraw from the commentary team.

Despite the setback, she expressed gratitude for being fortunate enough to detect the malignant cells early, as they were found in the same location as her initial cancer diagnosis.

The former World No. 1 also disclosed that she underwent a robotic surgery guided by a PET CT scan. This effectively removed the cancerous cell and has prompted her to commence another round of chemotherapy.

"Since I was first diagnosed with cancer two years ago, I've been very open about my experience. I wanted to give all of you an update. My cancer is back," Chris Evert said via ESPN.

"While this is a diagnosis I never wanted to hear, I once again feel fortunate that it was caught early. Based on a PET CT scan, I underwent another robotic surgery this past week. Doctors found cancer cells in the same pelvic region. All cells were removed, and I have begun another round of chemotherapy."

Chris Evert stated that she withdrew from the Melbourne Slam commentary team in order to focus on her recovery. She said that primary goal is to be healthy and return to commentate at the remaining three Slams: the French Open, the Wimbledon Championships, and the US Open.

"I will be unable to join my colleagues when ESPN makes its return to Melbourne for the Australian Open next month. But I'll be ready for the rest of the Grand Slam season! " she added.

