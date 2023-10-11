"You are not alone" - Mardy Fish urges people to be 'open & honest' on Mental Health Awareness Day following own anxiety-disorder battle

In light of his own personal battle with anxiety disorder, former American tennis player Mardy Fish recently encouraged individuals to embrace openness, honesty, and vulnerability on Mental Health Awareness Day.

Fish has been an advocate for mental health issues. His struggle with mental stress is the focus of his Netflix documentary 'Untold: Breaking Point'. Throughout his career, he faced intense bouts of panic and anxiety, both on and off the court. It ultimately impeded his progress, particularly towards the end of his professional tennis career.

The American recently took to social media to urge others not to bottle up their problems and emphasized talking about it by being "open, honest and vulnerable." Mardy Fish expressed that it is perfectly acceptable to not be okay and to seek support.

Furthermore, he encouraged people to watch his Netflix documentary, which delves into important topics of mental health. He also encouraged people to share the documentary with others who may benefit from it.

"On #MentalHealthAwarenessDay a reminder that its ok to not be ok. If you are struggling with your Mental Heath, you are not alone. Be open, honest, vulnerable… its OK! And you are going to be OK! Check out my doc on @netflix if you are struggling, or know someone who is… 🙏🏼 ❤️ ," Fish posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"I was thinking what are these uncomfortable feelings and that’s where it started" - Mardy Fish recalls his fight against mental stress

During an interview with Goldman Sachs, Mardy Fish, recalled the first moment in his career when he experienced mental stress. This occurred during the 2010 Cincinnati Masters final, where Fish faced off against the legendary Roger Federer.

The former World No. 7 revealed that despite achieving good results on the tour that season, he was grappling with unsettling emotions, which he believes marked the onset of his mental health challenges.

“I got to Wimbledon, made the fourth round there and I was thinking what are these uncomfortable feelings and that’s where it started. I played Roger that summer. I actually played fairly well and had some great results," said Mardy Fish.

However, the American noted that during that period, he didn't possess extensive knowledge regarding mental health and anxiety.

"A quarterfinal at a Masters 1000 event, reached many fourth rounds of Slams and things like that. Tennis was fine. At that time I didn’t know what mental health was and I didn’t know what anxiety was, I didn’t know what panic and depression were honestly," Fish said.

Currently, Mardy Fish serves as a passionate advocate for mental health, drawing from his own personal experiences to emphasize the importance of prioritizing one's well-being.

